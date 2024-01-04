Live at Llangollen launched to support Eisteddfod

Tickets are now on sale for a series of fundraising gigs at Llangollen Town Hall to raise money to support the core Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The gigs, which will be held monthly in Llangollen Town Hall feature tributes to ABBA, Robbie Williams, Pink Floyd, Slade as well as bringing the original Merseybeats, who performed with The Beatles in the 1960s to town.

There will be a “Live at Llangollen” night every month in Llangollen Town Hall from Friday, January 19th.

With the festival bringing some of the world’s biggest names to the north Wales town in Summer 2024 like Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Manic Street Preachers, Sir Tom Jones and Paloma Faith, the party gigs will raise money for the festival’s charity which helps brings competitors from across the World to Wales for its annual Eisteddfod.

Volunteers

Life Vice-President of the Llangollen Eisteddfod Keith Potts and his team of fundraising volunteers are behind the monthly gigs.

Keith said: “Every year, we welcome people from all over the world to promote peace and reconciliation through song and dance. This is part of our aim to work all year round and bring our community together.

“We are delighted to have secured some of the most in demand tribute acts from both Wales and England for our monthly gigs.

“We hope the live concerts will prove popular and we raise much needed funds to continue our iconic peace festival.

“This year, as well as bringing some of the World’s biggest entertainers to town, we will be welcoming competitors from across the World to our Eisteddfod.

“This costs money and these ‘Live in Llangollen’ gigs will help us do that.”

The first gig at Llangollen Town Hall on Friday, 19 January and will feature S.O.S ‘A tribute to Abba’.

Tickets

The group made up of local talent will be playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including Mamma Mia, S.O.S, Money, Money, Money, The Winner Takes All, Waterloo, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, and Dancing Queen.

Tickets, now on sale online here and the Llangollen Tourism Information Centre, Castle Street, Llangollen.

All tickets are priced £10 and all profits will go towards running the core Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

