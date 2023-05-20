Live: Thousands join the first March for Independence of 2023 in sunny Swansea

Thousands have flocked to Swansea today for the first March for Welsh Independence of 2023, organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru.

Amongst those addressing the crowds following the march will be Liz Saville-Roberts MP, Plaid Cymru’s Leader at Westminster, award-winning author Mike Parker, and Scottish campaigner Robin McAlpine, founder of Common Weal.

The day started with the ‘Indy Market’ and free Welsh Cakes at the Waterfront with the march itself starting at at Wind Street and ending at the National Waterfront Museum Green, where the rally will be held.

There will be a large stage and screens for speakers and music. Fringe events are also scheduled over the weekend.

The marchers were in full voice as they made their way across Swansea

