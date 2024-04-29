Livestock farming will be dead in Wales within a few years, says environmentalist

Martin Shipton

Significant changes in eating habits will inevitably lead to the demise of livestock farming in Wales, according to one of the nation’s leading environmentalists.

Gareth Clubb, director of WWF Cymru, has made the claim in a personal blog post written in Welsh under his social media name Naturiaethwr (Naturalist).

After listing existing challenges including the high prices of energy, fuel, food, medicines and veterinary costs, he focusses on the way consumer demand for meat is declining.

Young people

He writes: “Eating patterns are gradually changing away from meat and towards alternative high-protein foods produced using plants or micro-mushrooms; 58% of the population have taken steps to reduce or stop eating meat, although some have resumed eating it.

“In Wales, 29% of the population have stopped eating meat, or eat less of it. Young people are much more likely to be vegetarians or vegans than older people – 24% of those aged 18-24 compared to 4% of those aged over 65.

“The price of alternative foods is an important factor, as it competes on price for the same buyers. After all, 44% of people believe that the price of alternative foods is currently too high. But where the price of meat is volatile, the price of food from plants falls quickly; in the Netherlands it has been cheaper than meat since 2022.

“The Welsh Government predicts that there will be an annual increase of 11% in the sale of these foods during the period 2019 to 2030, and this increase will completely replace the fall in eating red meat. “Plant milk sales were 7% of the milk market in the UK in 2022, with growth of 24% over the two years to 2022. And for those who claim that a product ‘like meat’ will not be acceptable to most customers, note a taste test where 67% of customers preferred fake chicken nuggets to meat chicken nuggets. All this is clearly a challenge for the livestock industry in terms of the domestic market; we can assume that this pattern will be very similar in the larger market in England.”

Intensive farming

Mr Clubb argues that the problems caused by the intensive farming industry for the environment and society generally are currently tolerated because governments of all kinds prioritise the availability of food at a low cost.

Yet there are health costs for the individual from eating too much meat – increased risk of obesity, heart disease, inflammation of the lungs, bowel cancer and diabetes – which in turn cause a high cost to the health service, not to mention the impact on the individual and the family. And there are environmental costs, especially from intensive farming, including river pollution, air pollution, greenhouse gases, resistance to antibiotics, as well as the impact on the welfare of the animals themselves.

He writes: “But I suspect there is an even bigger threat on the horizon, with the ability to bring the livestock industry in Wales – and the rest of the world – to its knees. A serious threat to the viability of the livestock sector in Wales are technologies that will produce foods ‘like meat’ at a much cheaper price than the livestock industry can produce real meat.

“According to RethinkX [a think tank that analyses the impacts of technological change], the price of producing a kilogram of molecules by precision fermentation fell from $1m in 2000, to around $100 in 2019. It is predicted that the price will drop below $10 per kilogram by 2025, partly due to the huge investment in this area – $7bn by the end of 2022, with more than half of that investment in the two years 2021 and 2022.

“As a result, protein molecules produced by precision fermentation will compete with protein produced from animals by 2023-25, and the cost will fall to just 20% of the cost of meat production by 2030. By 2030, RethinkX predicts that 90% of milk protein and cheese in the USA will be produced by precision fermentation. 55% of beef will be produced in the same way by 2030, and the number of cows will have decreased by 50% by the same year as a result. You can argue over the exact year that the price of a product ‘like meat’ will compete with the price of meat, but it is harder to argue with the price trend.

“And although cattle will be affected first, the same processes will affect every single meat sector, including sheep, chickens, fish and shellfish. Ultimately, says RethinkX: ‘all industrial agribusinesses are fickle and inefficient with low profits, and all will go out of business due to high production costs and reduced demand for their products’.”

‘Inevitable demise’

Mr Clubb asks what this will mean for the livestock sector in Wales? He responds: “An inevitable demise. By 2030, says RethinkX, there will be no money in the dairy or beef sectors. The chicken, pig and fish sectors will follow quickly – we can assume that the sheep sector will also follow the same path. The businesses that supply the livestock industries will also suffer, including feed crops, slaughterhouses and processors of meat, milk and cheese. The land currently used for grazing animals will no longer be used. It follows that there will be a significant fall in the value of farmland – a fall of 40-80%, according to RethinkX.

“The implications in Wales are so much more profound than they are in England. A higher percentage of people in Wales work in the agricultural sector, so livelihoods will be affected to a much greater extent. The livestock sector dominates agriculture in Wales, with 86% of agricultural land being grazing land. And subsidies cover 67% of the income of these farms. 43% of the sector’s employees are Welsh speakers, a very high percentage compared to the general population (19%). And most farms in Wales are small farms, with 55% under 20ha.

“These patterns of ownership, demographics and language mean that Welsh farms are absolutely central to the Welsh language and rural culture in the country. And if we don’t want to see the industry fall off a cliff, with huge negative implications for the social, economic and linguistic fabric of our rural areas, and indeed the country, we must prepare now for the future that is busy coming to us.”

High price

He states it is possible that a percentage of the farming businesses will continue to produce meat: “They will be the farms that have the highest standards in terms of animal welfare and meat quality, because they will supply the restaurants and butchers providing meat for those who are willing to pay the very high price for the product. It is quite possible that the survivors will be the organic farms that follow a nature-friendly path.

“Others – where the soil allows – will move to produce crops, fruit and vegetables. After all, only a quarter of the daily portion of vegetables and fruit is grown in Wales for the people of our country, and that on 0.1% of the country’s land. In order to provide the five daily portions needed for healthy living, it would be necessary to increase the land planted for fruit and vegetables to approximately 2%.

“But the only possibility of staying on the land for the greater part of farming families is to diversify, and that urgently. Some will choose to cater for tourism – after all, there will be a great deal more wildlife to be found as the countryside starts to re-forest naturally. The rivers will flow unpolluted in the waters above the sewerage pipes, as a result of the tremendous reduction in agricultural waste. Others will provide business plans for renewable energy infrastructure on their land. And as a matter of urgency, the Welsh Government should provide support for this absolutely essential diversification to take place as soon as possible.

“And perhaps the Welsh Government should eye the industry ‘like meat’ as an opportunity as well as a threat. Because the people of Wales will buy their food from it, come what may. And better to raise businesses here that will produce it, rather than continuing to be completely dependent on food produced beyond our borders.

“So far Welsh universities have received £655k of funding from the Research Councils (amounting to one project at Aberystwyth University), of the £43m they distributed (which is 1.5%). And according to a report by Green Alliance, the UK Government should invest in Teesside and the “Golden Triangle” (London, Oxford and Cambridge) rather than in Wales. We are at the bottom of the heap, in terms of support from the British establishment, in this new industry.”

Mr Clubb concludes: “We have seen two very clear cases of transformation that have completely failed the workers of Wales: the communities of the coalfields, and the steel workers. There is no time to waste if we want to avoid another terrifying failure, but this time for the thousands of families that depend on the meat industries, and our rural and Welsh language society that depends on those families.”

