Liz Saville-Roberts and Mike Parker to speak at Swansea March for Independence

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville-Roberts MP and award-winning author Mike Parker will speak at the latest March for Independence in Swansea later this month.

The march on 20 May is the first of the year and follows on from well attended marches in Wrexham and Cardiff last year.

The Cardiff march in October was the biggest so far, with over 10,000 people attending.

Naomi Hughes of YesCymru said: “This is going to be a great march with outstanding speakers in the rally afterwards. The marches are a wonderful opportunity for those of us who have realised that Independence is the key to a better future for Wales and for the children of Wales, to come together and share our passion for our nation and to campaign for the freedom we need. I’m really looking forward to it!”

Hedd Gwynfor of AUOBCymru added: “We’re really looking forward to the independence march in Swansea. It’s an opportunity to show everyone in Wales and beyond that there’s a huge demand for independence across the whole country, north to south, and east to west.

“It’s extremely important that we build on the momentum from the marches last year – so join us in Swansea, and make the most of what’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

Accessible

The march, which is fully accessible for disabled people, will start at Wind Street Swansea at 1pm and will finish at the National Waterfront Museum Green where a rally will be held with a large stage and screen with speakers and music. Several fringe events will also be held over the weekend as well as the “Indy Market” at the Waterfront from 10am to 4pm.

Kat Watkins, one of the organisers from Swansea said: “As a disabled member of YesAbertawe I felt it was important to get the voices and visibility of disabled people heard and seen.

“Making this march accessible and putting disabled people as the leaders of the march, has ensured that they will most certainly be seen and heard!”

The full information including the Route Map, Rally, Speakers, Indy Market and Fringe Events is available here…….

