Liz Saville Roberts blasts Sunak for planned ‘bonfire’ of green policies

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, has branded Rishi Sunak’s planned “bonfire” of green policies as a “shameful betrayal of future generations”.

The Prime Minister is poised to announce the watering down of climate change commitments despite a backlash from industry and the prospect of a damaging rift in the Tory party.

He’s reportedly set to ditch several of the UK Government’s most significant environmental pledges including plans to phase out the installation of new gas boilers, delaying a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars, and scrapping energy efficiency rules for landlords.

Ms Saville Roberts said scrapping tighter energy efficiency rules for landlords would lead to “higher bills, worsened health, and more emissions” which would disproportionately impact the poorest.

The Prime Minister will deliver a speech in Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon setting out his approach to cutting emissions.

He held a hastily arranged call with Cabinet ministers on Wednesday morning after speculation about his net-zero plans emerged on Tuesday night.

A speech had been due to take place later this week but the leak to the BBC about the plans appears to have persuaded Downing Street to bring the announcement forward.

Fossil fuels

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts said:“Rishi Sunak’s bonfire of green policies would be a shameful betrayal of future generations.

“Not only is it environmentally absurd, but there is also no economic case for increasing our reliance on fossil fuels, with industry calling out for policy consistency from Government.

“This decision will disproportionately harm the poorest, as energy efficiency regulations on homes, urgently needed in one of Europe’s least efficient housing markets, are set to be scrapped. The result: higher bills, worsened health, and more emissions.

“The emphasis must be on ensuring transition technologies so that families in Wales can afford to heat their homes. Future generations will not forgive Rishi Sunak if he does not reconsider.”

Also responding to the news, Anthony Slaughter, leader of Wales Green Party described Rishi Sunak as a “planet trashing prime minister”.

Mr Slaughter said: ‘The news that Rishi Sunak is set to weaken the UK government’s net zero commitments is deeply irresponsible yet sadly all too predictable. It’s the Conservative ‘Cut the green crap’ agenda all over again.

“Rowing back on net zero plans is the act of an economically illiterate, planet trashing prime minister. People are calling for more climate action, not less.

“Governments at every level should be leading the way and investing in the Green Transition, creating sustainable new jobs, lowering energy prices and defending communities against the impacts of climate chaos.

“To do anything less is a betrayal of future generations and planet. It is beyond time for this stale, cruel and incompetent government to go.’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

