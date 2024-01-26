Liz Saville Roberts hits out at Labour over policing powers for Wales
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts has urged Welsh Labour voters to consider “giving Plaid Cymru a chance” after suggesting that UK Labour will not change its mind on policing powers for Wales.
The outgoing First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said on Thursday (25 January) that Labour should not play “King Canute” with devolved powers, after the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, rejected a Welsh Government-commissioned report which called for the devolution of policing and justice days after its publication.
“No influence”
Ms Saville Roberts said that the fact a “longstanding Welsh Government position” was discarded by Ms Stevens without consultation, showed that “Welsh Labour has had no influence over its own party’s policy on a UK level”, and suggested “Keir Starmer isn’t going to start listening now”.
She said that only Plaid Cymru would “stand up for Welsh interests and force the next Prime Minister to care about our communities”.
The devolution of justice and policing in Wales has been a long held ambition of Mark Drakeford. Ms Stevens’ comments revealed a difference of opinion in Labour over what the future of the Welsh Government should look like.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “UK Labour rubbished a landmark constitutional report calling for the devolution of policing before the ink had dried, discarding a longstanding Welsh Government position without consultation.
“Welsh Labour has had no influence over its own party’s policy on a UK level – Keir Starmer isn’t going to start listening now.
“The First Minister rightly points out that those working on the ground can see that the current framework is failing the people of Wales.
“Devolution of policing is vital if we want to create a safer society by aligning health and social policy with policing and justice. It is a matter of deep frustration that Keir Starmer and Jo Stevens have decided they know better.
“It is likely that Keir Starmer will soon have the keys to Downing Street and Labour MPs from Wales will be queuing up for a ministerial job. Plaid Cymru is the only party that will stand up for Welsh interests and force the next Prime Minister to care about our communities. I would encourage Welsh Labour supporters who value Welsh powers to give Plaid Cymru a chance.”
Devolution
A Labour Spokesperson said: “Labour is the party of devolution and we are committed to reinforcing the status of the Senedd, strengthening intergovernmental working and pushing power out of Westminster and into the hands of communities.
“After 14 years of the Tories our communities are enduring a failing economy, crimes going unsolved and stretched public services. Only a UK Labour government, working in lockstep with a Welsh Labour government, can deliver the change Britain is crying out for.
“Labour will continue to set out policies that make a real difference to people’s lives. Liz does not understand the day-to-day priorities of people in Wales.”
Where plaid stands a chance of winning or incumbent, yeah. Where labour look to be the ones to remove the Tory MP, really should get rid of the Tory party first. Plaid will never hold a tory party to account, the numbers don’t stack up and the ruination of the UK at the moment, splitting the vote on an ideology strikes me as very short sighted.
Anyone who votes Labour in Cymru who votes Labour will be voting for a continuation of what we currently have at wasteminster.
Labour is not a party for the less well off in society under the leadership of Starmer, same horse different jockey.
No, really. Anyone cutting their noses off to spite their face and letting an existential threat to stay in the UK is doing the UK massive harm.
But it’s your vote. I cannot let Tory remain in power but this is the wedge the cons will drive at.
Most Welsh Labour MPs dont stand up for the rights of the people of Wales, Stevens being one of them. They only seem to be interested in their own interests and those of their party. Starmer and his merry bunch are monetarists through and through, Thatcherites
If the labour party is so great why it it not win in the 2017 or 2019 election? The reason being is that liberal democracy was weak due to the sell-out by Nick Clegg in 2010-2015 (He did not insist on electoral reform to STV as a condition of staying in coalition 2010-2015). ….AND the Labour party needs the Liberal Democrats/Plaid Cymru to do well against the Tories to break through. Labour can never win in Buckinghamshire, Devon or many other rural areas. Plaid Cymru do win in rural West Wales. Anyway, in many South Wales seats (and some North… Read more »
If Plaid are the ones to get in a seat then get them in, don’t vote labour. Where I am, they polled under LibDem last election and they both got low figures. So this time it will not be Con or Plaid. Leaves me one option to remove my Conservative MP.
Plaid has made very insufficient effort to reach out to people outside its heartlands. There is a schism between Plaid and the majority of Welsh people.
Not sure about the schism (my ignorance!) but it is clear that if we do not vote tactically in every constituency the Tories will win by the back door again. Look at the new Ceredigion seat. We currently have in Ben Lake an exemplary MP from Plaid, but if Labour put in a great deal of money and effort to support their candidate they will split the anti-tory electorate will end up with an unwanted minority vote Tory MP. Surely this election, of all elections is the Tactical Election unless you feel that voting for ‘your’ party and getting a… Read more »
Wrong Jeff. Removing Tory MPs is a short term fix They will be back in power the election after next and people like you will be saying the same thing again. A total break from the status qou is the only way for Cymru. We have been in this position many times before
Plaid cymru is a wasted vote they are like Labour tell you anything to get into power they have done well keeping liebour in power now they are complaining about them, I no why there’s a general election so Labour will be thier enemy, from now on the only party to vote for are the reform party and if not them its got to be the tories anything to get this Labour and plaid lot out.
“Only a UK Labour government, working in lockstep with a Welsh Labour government…” We have heard it before! I remember Peter Hain constantly patronising us with: “Labour in Westminster, Labour in Wales, working together for the people of Wales.” Well we have just endured 13 years of Tories in Westminster working against the people of Wales, and rolling back devolution when it suits them. The mathematics show that even if every constituency in Wales voted for Labour, the majority of MPs would be from English seats. Just cut the soundbites and get devolution completed – properly – so we… Read more »