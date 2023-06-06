Liz Saville Roberts named 2023 Eisteddfod Honorary President

Liz Saville Roberts has been confirmed as the Honorary President for the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.

Ms Saville Roberts, the local Member of Parliament and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, will speak from the Pafiliwn Mawr stage at the festival held in Boduan from 5-12 August.

She is also one of the judges for this year’s Learner of the Year competition and will take part in various sessions across the Maes during the week.

First elected in 2015, she is the first woman to represent Dwyfor Meirionnydd and is Plaid Cymru’s first female MP. She retained the seat in the 2017 and 2019 snap elections with a higher percentage of the vote.

Originally from Eltham in south London, she learned Welsh while at university in Aberystwyth.

Journalist

She worked as a journalist in London and north Wales and then as a further education lecturer at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, where she developed Welsh language education.

Before her election to Westminster, Ms Saville Roberts was a Gwynedd County Councillor between 2004 and 2015 representing Morfa Nefyn in Pen Llŷn.

Appointed Parliamentary Leader of the Plaid Cymru Westminster Group in 2017, she is the party’s Spokesperson for the Home Office, Transport, Women and Equality, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Justice.

Ms Saville Roberts has lived in Pen Llŷn with her husband Dewi since 1993, and they have two daughters, Lowri and Lisa.

She follows several prominent Welsh people as the Eisteddfod’s Honorary President, including presenter and DJ, Huw Stephens, historian Elin Jones, and the former assistant manager of the Wales men’s football team, Osian Roberts.

For more information on the National Eisteddfod and to buy Maes tickets

