Liz Saville Roberts on course for another term at Westminster

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru’s parliamentary leader Liz Saville Roberts is almost certain to return to the House of Commons following the next general election after it was confirmed that she is the only candidate seeking the party’s nomination in her expanded seat of Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

Ms Saville Roberts was first elected to represent the constituency in 2015, having previously been a cabinet member of Gwynedd council. It covers much of Wales’ Welsh-speaking heartland and is a safe seat for Plaid.

There had been speculation among party members that she might get challenged by an associate of former party leader Leanne Wood, but no such challenge materialised.

Although Ms Saville Roberts is the only person nominated for the candidacy, local Plaid members still have to approve her formally.

Hustings will take place on July 15 in Bala and July 18 in Caernarfon. As it is a new constituency, members will vote to select Ms Saville Roberts as the candidate or to reopen nominations.

Proud

Ms Saville Roberts said: “As we prepare for a general election any time within the next 18 months, I am very proud to be the only Plaid Cymru nominee for the new Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency and look forward to speaking to party members at the hustings.

“It has been a huge privilege to represent the people of Dwyfor Meirionnydd in Westminster since 2015, and to have been re-elected in 2019 with the highest vote that Plaid has ever had in a general election in the constituency.

“I look forward to getting to know voters in the parts of Arfon and the old Meirionnydd county that will become part of the constituency at the next election.

“As the parliamentary leader of the party, I am proud to have achieved unity of purpose among the Plaid Cymru team and I am eager to continue to be part of our great team as parliamentary candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd.”

