Liz Saville Roberts predicts ‘Boris Johnson’s days are numbered’ after double resignation blow

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP says the Prime Minister’s days are numbered following the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid this afternoon.

Confirming his resignation, Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Responding to the double blow to the Prime Minister’s grip on power, Ms Saville Roberts said: “Boris Johnson’s days are numbered. He’ll be dragged kicking and screaming out of Number 10 as Cabinet Ministers one-by-one find a backbone. But it is now an inevitability.

“The chaos that has consumed Westminster for years is utterly unsustainable. People are fed up of politicians who treat their lives as a game, who obsess about personalities and theatre rather than principles and vision.

“Wales have never given the Tories a majority in our country. But even if Johnson goes, the same arrogance will continue to control and command.

“We in Wales are taking steps to strengthen and modernise our democracy in stark contrast to the Westminster circus. It’s time to do better with independence.”

Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter, “the whole rotten lot” in Boris Johnson’s Westminster government should go.

She added: “Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson – not a moment too soon.

“Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to – they defended him lying to public.

“The whole rotten lot need to go. And needs the permanent alternative of independence.”

Collapsing

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said in a statement: “it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing” and said Cabinet ministers who have resigned have been “complicit” as the Prime Minister “disgraced his office”.

“After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing.

“Tory cabinet ministers have known all along who this Prime Minister is.

“They have been his cheerleaders throughout this sorry saga:

– backing him when he broke the law

– backing him when he lied repeatedly

– backing him when he mocked the sacrifices of the British people.

“In doing so, they have been complicit every step of the way as he has disgraced his office and let down his country. If they had a shred of integrity they would have gone months ago.

“The British public will not be fooled. The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that.

“Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

Apology

The resignations came after Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

