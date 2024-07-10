Liz Saville Roberts re-elected Plaid Cymru Westminster leader

Liz Saville Roberts MP has been re-elected as Plaid Cymru’s leader in Westminster.

Ms Saville Roberts has been the group leader of Plaid Cymru in the House of Commons since 2017 and the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd since 2015.

Plaid Cymru secured its best ever result in a general election last week, in terms of the proportion of seats won, returning 4 MPs to Westminster.

Following her re-election as group leader, Ms Saville Roberts highlighted the importance of the party’s “strong and dynamic group” in spreading Plaid Cymru’s “positive message of change” across Wales.

Party leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said the Westminster group will “play a crucial role in building on Plaid Cymru’s momentum towards 2026”.

Increased majorities

Liz Saville Roberts and Ben Lake were re-elected last week with significantly increased majorities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ceredigion Preseli, while Plaid Cymru also gained Caerfyrddin and Ynys Môn from the Conservatives, with Ann Davies and Llinos Medi joining the Westminster group.

Ms Saville Roberts will also speak for Plaid Cymru on the Wales Office; Ministry of Justice; Home Office; Cabinet Office; Attorney General’s Office; and Ministry of Defence.

Ben Lake MP will serve as Group Secretary and Treasurer, speaking for the group on the Treasury; Foreign and Commonwealth Office; and Science, Innovation and Technology.

Ann Davies MP will speak for the group on the Department of Work and Pensions; Environment and Rural Affairs; Education; Transport; and Culture, Media, and Sport.

Llinos Medi MP will speak for the group on the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero; Business and Trade; Housing, Communities and Local Government; Health; and Equalities.

Proud

“I am proud to lead this formidable team of Plaid Cymru MPs, representing our highest ever share of Welsh representatives in Westminster,” Ms Saville Roberts said.

“Together with Ben Lake, Llinos Medi, and Ann Davies, we form a strong and dynamic group committed to spreading our message of positive change across Wales. We are ready to get to work.

“The General Election showed that momentum is with Plaid Cymru. We will work hard to sustain that momentum as we move towards the Senedd election in 2026, and show that the people of Wales have hard-working champions who will always stand up for their interests.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “Since her election in 2015, Liz has been a fearless advocate for Wales and a gifted parliamentarian. She has earned respect from MPs across parties and ensures Plaid Cymru has a prominent profile at Westminster.

“The strengthened Plaid Cymru Group will ensure Wales cannot be ignored by the Labour Government and will seize every opportunity to spread Plaid Cymru’s vision of a fairer, more ambitious Wales, in stark contrast with the managerialism of Labour in Cardiff Bay.

“I have full confidence that all four will play a crucial role in building on Plaid Cymru’s momentum towards 2026.”

