Liz Truss promises action ‘this week’ to deal with energy bills as she delivers first No 10 speech in stormy weather

Liz Truss has made her first speech outside No 10, promising to pursue three early priorities as Prime Minister: Tax cuts and reforms, deal with soaring energy bills and securing the energy supply, and also put the NHS “on a firm footing”.

The new Prime Minister said she was determined to tackle the issues that have been “holding Britain back for years”.

She added that the country needs to build “roads, homes and broadband faster” with more investment in towns and cities across the country.

“I know that we have to tackle those challenges. Of course it won’t be easy but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation,” she said.

“I will take action this day and every day to make it happen.”

Liz Truss had arrived at Downing Street beneath stormy skies, and waved to the large crowd of journalists poised for the address in the drizzle while dozens of Tory MPs erupted into applause as she approached the lectern.

Liz Truss said she is confident the nation can “ride out the storm”.

‘Vital time’

She added: “I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I’m determined to deliver.”

She added: “As Prime Minister, I will pursue three early priorities.

“Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing.

“We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband”.

She also paid tribute to Boris Johnson and said she was honoured to take over the responsibility at a “vital time” for the UK.

Speaking outside No 10 Downing Street after the downpours of rain abated, she said: “Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

“I’m honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country.”

