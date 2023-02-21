Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Liz Truss re-selected as Tory general election candidate

21 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives on stage to deliver her keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference PA images

Liz Truss has been formally re-selected by the South West Norfolk Conservative Association as their candidate for the next general election.

After a meeting of party members in Swaffham, the former prime minister said she was “delighted” to have been chosen to fight a fifth campaign in the constituency.

“Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together,” she tweeted.

After the collapse of her chaotic 49-day premiership, Ms Truss recently returned to the political fray with a hawkish speech warning of the threat from China.

She was previously criticised for a 4,000-word newspaper article in which she blamed the failure of her government on a powerful left-wing “economic establishment”.

John Hammond
1 hour ago

Norfolk is a bit out of the way. Perhaps people don’t get out much there.

Wediblino
1 hour ago
Reply to  John Hammond

It’s only her constituency Conservative party members. They’re not exactly representative of the wider electorate almost anywhere these days.

Y Cymro
46 minutes ago

Liz Truss, one of the worse prime minister’s in British political history, who lost £65 billion and caused so much chaos in her brief stint in power is rewarded with reselection shows you how depraved the Conservative party is. Makes my skin crawl.

