Liz Truss re-selected as Tory general election candidate
Liz Truss has been formally re-selected by the South West Norfolk Conservative Association as their candidate for the next general election.
After a meeting of party members in Swaffham, the former prime minister said she was “delighted” to have been chosen to fight a fifth campaign in the constituency.
“Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together,” she tweeted.
After the collapse of her chaotic 49-day premiership, Ms Truss recently returned to the political fray with a hawkish speech warning of the threat from China.
She was previously criticised for a 4,000-word newspaper article in which she blamed the failure of her government on a powerful left-wing “economic establishment”.
Norfolk is a bit out of the way. Perhaps people don’t get out much there.
It’s only her constituency Conservative party members. They’re not exactly representative of the wider electorate almost anywhere these days.
Liz Truss, one of the worse prime minister’s in British political history, who lost £65 billion and caused so much chaos in her brief stint in power is rewarded with reselection shows you how depraved the Conservative party is. Makes my skin crawl.