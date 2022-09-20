Liz Truss still hasn’t contacted me since becoming PM over two weeks ago, Mark Drakeford says

Liz Truss still hasn’t contacted Mark Drakeford since becoming Prime Minister over two weeks ago, he has said.

The First Minister conceded that Liz Truss had not “had the first week that she would have expected” but said that Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron had phoned the leader of the Welsh Government on the day they had been appointed.

“I hope that it will not long be delayed before she does find an opportunity to speak with the elected leaders of other Parliaments in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Mark Drakeford was famously critical of the lack of contact he had received by Boris Johnson throughout his premiership, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and signalled in the Senedd that he was equally unimpressed by Liz Truss.

He was responding to Senedd Member James Davies who noted that it was “hugely important to the Welsh people that you and the new Prime Minister work together with mutual respect from both Governments to tackle the shared challenges that people face”.

“I know at times, First Minister, you had, shall we say, a complicated relationship with the previous occupant of No. 10 Downing Street,” he added.

“So can we have assurance from you and your Ministers that you’ll work constructively with the Prime Minister and her Government in a constructive manner to produce the best outcomes for the people of Wales in what will be very challenging months ahead?”

‘Appetite’

Mark Drakeford responded: “I welcomed the appointment of the latest Prime Minister—the fourth in six years—and I hope that it will be possible to conduct relationships between the UK Government and the other nations of the United Kingdom in that spirit of mutual respect,” he said.

“There has been no opportunity as yet to test the appetite of the new Prime Minister for such an approach.

“I think it would just be fair for me to say that, on the day that he was appointed, the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, telephoned me and telephoned the First Minister of Scotland, and the same thing happened on the first day that Theresa May was appointed and the day that David Cameron was appointed.

“Now, I understand that the new Prime Minister has not had the first week that she would have expected and that business as usual has not been characteristic of recent days, and now the Prime Minister has left the country.

“But, I hope that it will not long be delayed before she does find an opportunity to speak with the elected leaders of other Parliaments in the United Kingdom.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

