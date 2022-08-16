Liz Truss suggested workers outside London lack ‘mindset and attitude’ to be as productive
Liz Truss suggested that workers outside London lacked the “mindset and attitude” to be as productive as those in the English capital city.
The recording leaked to the Guardian newspaper were made when Truss was the chief secretary to the Treasury, before 2019.
In the recording, she can be heard to say that workers in the UK seem to lack the “graft” of rivals in other countries.
“If you look at productivity, it’s very, very different in London from the rest of the country,” she says.
“But basically … this has been a historical fact for decades. Essentially it’s partly a mindset and attitude thing, I think. It’s working culture, basically. If you go to China it’s quite different, I can assure you.”
She adds: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture. Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.
“There’s a slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers. That’s my reflection on the election and what’s gone before it, and the referendum – we say it’s all Europe that’s causing these huge problems… it’s all these migrants causing these problems.
“But actually what needs to happen is more… more graft. It’s not a popular message.”
The leaked recording is unlikely to stop Liz Truss, who is the hot favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative party, from clinching the members’ vote.
The most recent poll for Opinium puts the foreign secretary on 61% and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak on 39%.
However, when offered the choice of Boris Johnson still being Prime Minister, or Liz Truss taking over, 63% of Tory members wanted Johnson and 22% Truss.
Is she for real? All over Britain people work very hard. What does she want? Supervisors with whips, treating workers like slaves? Does she want to go back to the days of children down the mines or in the factory, working a twelve hour day?
Give me strength!!
It’s going to be a long two years i’m afraid.
I suggest this woman and every single one of her colleagues in the Tory government lack the mindset, skill-set, attitude and honesty to run a bath let alone the lives of 67 million people…
Wonder if all those workshy red wall Tory voters are happy that Liz Truss thinks you need to “graft” more for Britain to become a more prosperous country? And don’t forget. Would-be Prime minister Liz Truss along with Priti Patel, Dominic Rabb, Kwasi Kwarteng & Chris Skidmore co-wrote a book called Britainia Unchained stating, and I quote passages from their book. “Too many people in Britain prefer a lie-in to hard work,” “British work the lowest hours and are among the worst idlers in the world, we retire early and our productivity is poor.” Welcome to Truss’s idiocracy. Where we… Read more »