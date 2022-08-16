Liz Truss suggested workers outside London lack ‘mindset and attitude’ to be as productive

Liz Truss suggested that workers outside London lacked the “mindset and attitude” to be as productive as those in the English capital city.

The recording leaked to the Guardian newspaper were made when Truss was the chief secretary to the Treasury, before 2019.

In the recording, she can be heard to say that workers in the UK seem to lack the “graft” of rivals in other countries.

“If you look at productivity, it’s very, very different in London from the rest of the country,” she says.

“But basically … this has been a historical fact for decades. Essentially it’s partly a mindset and attitude thing, I think. It’s working culture, basically. If you go to China it’s quite different, I can assure you.”

She adds: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture. Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.

“There’s a slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers. That’s my reflection on the election and what’s gone before it, and the referendum – we say it’s all Europe that’s causing these huge problems… it’s all these migrants causing these problems.

“But actually what needs to happen is more… more graft. It’s not a popular message.”

The leaked recording is unlikely to stop Liz Truss, who is the hot favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative party, from clinching the members’ vote.

The most recent poll for Opinium puts the foreign secretary on 61% and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak on 39%.

However, when offered the choice of Boris Johnson still being Prime Minister, or Liz Truss taking over, 63% of Tory members wanted Johnson and 22% Truss.

