Liz Truss’ supporters pushing for her to appoint former Welsh Secretary John Redwood as Chancellor

Liz Truss’ supporters are pushing for her to appoint former Welsh Secretary John Redwood as Chancellor.

According to the Daily Express newspaper, the influential European Research Group (ERG), whose block vote helped Liz Truss get to the final two, are pushing for the 71 year old Berkshire MP to be appointed to the role.

Liz Truss herself is said to favour Boris Johnson loyalist Thérèse Coffey who is the Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, and who would be the first ever female Chancellor.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is also on the shortlist of options.

An MP told the Daily Express: “There is no doubt that John Redwood is the best-qualified person to be Chancellor and would be a superb choice.

“He would certainly be able to deliver the economic policy that Liz has been proposing in this contest.”

According to the Daily Express John Redwood who served as Welsh Secretary under John Major is “seen as one of the best brains on the right of the party”.

He is best known in Wales for stumbling through a rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in a famous 1993 clip. The BBC promised not to re-use the footage in 2007 after the Conservative party complained.

BBC head of news at the time Helen Boaden wrote in her blog: “We weren’t right to use the footage again, which was from long ago.”

You can watch the footage below:

