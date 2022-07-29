Liz Truss’ supporters pushing for her to appoint former Welsh Secretary John Redwood as Chancellor
Liz Truss’ supporters are pushing for her to appoint former Welsh Secretary John Redwood as Chancellor.
According to the Daily Express newspaper, the influential European Research Group (ERG), whose block vote helped Liz Truss get to the final two, are pushing for the 71 year old Berkshire MP to be appointed to the role.
Liz Truss herself is said to favour Boris Johnson loyalist Thérèse Coffey who is the Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, and who would be the first ever female Chancellor.
Jacob Rees-Mogg is also on the shortlist of options.
An MP told the Daily Express: “There is no doubt that John Redwood is the best-qualified person to be Chancellor and would be a superb choice.
“He would certainly be able to deliver the economic policy that Liz has been proposing in this contest.”
According to the Daily Express John Redwood who served as Welsh Secretary under John Major is “seen as one of the best brains on the right of the party”.
He is best known in Wales for stumbling through a rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in a famous 1993 clip. The BBC promised not to re-use the footage in 2007 after the Conservative party complained.
BBC head of news at the time Helen Boaden wrote in her blog: “We weren’t right to use the footage again, which was from long ago.”
You can watch the footage below:
“Superb choice” and ” one of the best brains on the right of the party” if those statements do not ring alarm bells in the Senedd at the lurch to the right of this party, with his record when overlord of Cymru, as Labour in London Implode, then nothing will push Labour in Cymru to dump unionism. Remember his record here, then try to justify to yourself, why we are better off in the union, Mr Drakeford and co.
I doubt whether there is any name among that Cabinet that doesn’t set off alarm bells in any thinking person. Spoilt for choice when thinking up who might be the best choice for “bogey man”. Quite spooky really.
The stuffing of the house of fun with dozens more cronies, this old face in no11 selling off the crown jewels and the 4 musketeers Wallace and Gromit with Herpes and St Gino of Essex on the warpath and the ghost of Fat Shanks at every feast it scares the pants off me…
An urgent request for Mark Drakeford after the London Fire Commissioner calls for an immediate ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, Mr Drakeford please ban the sale of them in Wales…
April 1st – got to be. No? I just spat my tea out laughing. Oh please let them do this. Redwood for Chancellor, Rees Smug for Foreign Secretary, Fabricant for Scottish Secretary and Gove for the Welsh Office. Bring it on, lets go!
Not over someones exam paper I hope. You did not come back to me the other day about historical abuse in state schools and why no justice for our blighted years under corrupt regimes…Francois for defence minister…
I’m not the education minister Mab. Cefais i’r cansen ar sawl achlysur fel bachgen ifanc wrth fy athrawon – unwaith am siarad Saesneg creda fe neu beidio.
You did quite boldly state on the opinions page that you were “well positioned to comment on education in Wales”
Maybe I will, but in my case apart from the violence, they made sure there was to be no further education for me until 30 years later I went to Coleg Harlech. The fate of that wonderful establishment was another crime against education for all. Sorry if I put you on the spot. Nicky Cambell brought this on…
Yes, on the outcome of current policy on pupils attainment, being at the chalkface so to speak. Not on historic punishments that were outlawed when I was still a child.
I’m surprised none of them have suggested digging thatcher up, and giving her a job on the front bench.
My favourite Tory – just the guy to lead them into financial Valhalla .
His great achievements while Governor General in Wales are legendary.
With an encyclopaedic knowledge of our country, love ❤️ to staying here as often as possible and sense of working with us just makes him the. ‘ right ‘ choice …..
Oh my god! What is the correct term for governance by the least suitable least competent?