Llandovery man who raped schoolgirl in field after forcing her to take cocaine jailed

A man who abducted a schoolgirl and forced her to take cocaine before raping her in a field in a rural Mid Wales town has been jailed.

Phillip Andrew Williams, 48, of LLandovery, Carmarthenshire, stole the child’s mobile phone, tied her hands together and held a screwdriver to her neck throughout the 12-hour planned attack that took place last summer.

Williams then dragged the victim into a stolen vehicle before driving for more than an hour to Margam Country Park near Port Talbot where he beat her and continued to sexually assault her.

Swansea Crown Court heard Williams then tried to drag the victim towards a mountain but she managed to snatch her phone from him and flee, alerting the police to her location on the morning of Wednesday August 3.

Extremely distressed

Officers found the girl covered in mud and in an “extremely distressed state”.

After telling them of her ordeal she led police to the scene of the initial attack in the Llandovery area, where they found evidence including her trainers and underwear, a screwdriver and a length of blue rope submerged in wet mud.

A manhunt was sparked for Williams who was tracked down a short while later and arrested.

He was later charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of rape of a female aged between 13-15 years, kidnapping and sexual assault of a female under 16 years.

Williams denied all of the allegations against him and was tried by a jury who unanimously found him guilty of all the charges.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison, extended for eight years on licence.

Bravery

Senior investigating officer DI Dale Thomas said: “Williams somehow thought he could get away with what he did but thanks to the efforts of the investigating team and the bravery of the victim, following a five-day trial, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges in just 40 minutes.

“The officer in the case, DC Jade Probert, worked tirelessly to prepare a complete and comprehensive case for court, whilst providing the victim with support and guidance throughout the process.

“We were able to ensure the victim didn’t have to go to court to give her evidence but the fact her attacker refused to accept what he had done would have no doubt added to the torment he had inflicted on her.

“I would like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation.

“I hope this reassures people that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate such terrible crimes and gives anyone who has been attacked like this the confidence to come forward.

“We will listen and we will work tirelessly to get justice for you.”

