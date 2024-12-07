Llandudno Pier suffers hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage from Storm Darragh

Storm Darragh has caused serious damage to Llandudno Pier, after battering the Welsh coast with winds of more than 90 miles per hour.

It’s feared the popular tourist attraction could face a lengthy period out of commission after suffering damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Gusts

On Saturday morning, the Met Office confirmed that wind gusts of up to 93mph were recorded overnight in Capel Curig in north Wales, with 92mph reached in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.

Winds in other parts of Wales topped 80mph, while gusts of up to 77mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and south-west England.

Paul Williams, general manager of the pier, said it may cost £250,000 to repair the damage caused by the storm.

Kiosks

He said: “Overnight one of the kiosks, one of the original ones, which is roughly 148-years-old was ripped up.

“It’s the first time in its history that it has been tipped to one side.

“The ice cream stand at the end of the pier has been ripped up and it went into the sea. and there are about a thousand pieces washed up on the other side of the bay.

“The roof has come off the toilet and there’s real fear that we’ll potentially lose the bar and cafe down the end as well.”

He added: “Repair-wise you’re looking at about £250,000, easy.

“Potentially we may have to look at the pier not reopening for a considerable amount of time.”

Storm damage

The Grade II* listed pier is the longest in Wales and was reported to have cost around £30,000 (equivalent to £3,733,300 in 2023) to build.

It opened to the public for the first time in August 1877 and pier sustained its first damage during a heavy storm in November 1878.

