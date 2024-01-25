Llanelli DJ who urinated on cancer patient jailed for 14 weeks

A DJ who filmed himself urinating on a cancer patient in a social club before posting the video online has been jailed for 14 weeks.

Leigh Brookfield, 40, previously admitted assaulting Peter Barton at Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club on 26 December last year.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard Brookfield, of Dan Y Lan in Llanelli, had been standing next to Mr Barton at the urinals of the club when the incident took place.

Mr Barton told Brookfield about his cancer diagnosis, with the DJ then urinating on the back of his trousers.

Brookfield later posted a video of what happened to social media platform Snapchat.

‘Breathless’

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Barton said: “When I saw this video I actually cried.

“I couldn’t believe someone would do that to another person.

“I was breathless and my blood pressure was through the roof.

“I just feel that his actions were absolutely disgusting.”

Mr Barton described the video as “extremely upsetting” and said he felt concerned that people might recognise him because of it.

The court heard Brookfield has previous convictions for alcohol-related offences.

Representing him, Robert Thomas said: “There is very little that can be said in Mr Brookfield’s favour.

“He is extremely embarrassed, ashamed and very sorry about what he has done.

“Quite frankly, he is appalled by himself.”

Apologised

Mr Thomas said Brookfield had apologised in a pre-sentence report, as well as in letters to the court, and wanted to apologise again through him.

He told the court Brookfield lives with his partner, who is due to give birth in February, and has caring responsibilities for his teenage daughter.

Mr Thomas described the incident as a “wake-up call” to his client, who had stopped drinking and taking drugs, adding that the prospect of prison “terrified” him.

Sentencing Brookfield, the judge described how Mr Barton had spoken about his cancer diagnosis.

“Most people would have responded with kind words of sympathy,” Judge Layton told him.

“Your response was to urinate on the back of his clothing which you filmed.”

The judge said Mr Barton was unaware of what happened until he saw the video.

“You were clearly mocking him while you were in drink,” he told Brookfield.

He imposed a 14-week prison sentence, of which Brookfield will serve half before being released, and ordered him to pay £500 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 in costs.

In a statement posted on Facebook following the incident, Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club said it had been made aware of the video which was posted to Snapchat then uploaded to Facebook.

The club described Mr Barton as a “valued member of the club” and said he had been visited by representatives after the video came to light.

“He was understandably upset about this incident as he has recently had treatment for cancer,” the club said.

“We are a family friendly club and are devastated that our name has been bought into this despicable act by a person who has no association with the club and through no fault of our own.

“Leigh Brookfield has been banned from the club for life for his vile actions.”

