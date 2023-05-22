Llanelli man handed suspended sentence after CCTV captures abuse to dog

A Llanelli man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was caught on CCTV abusing his German Shepherd.

Footage sent to the RSPCA showed Terrance Anthony Tovey of Penyfan Road, kicking the dog, named Dylan, and also hanging him from a fence with his lead.

A member of the public is then seen running towards the scene to intervene. A discussion follows, and the man eventually walks off with the dog down a footpath.

Following initial enquiries, a press appeal was issued in December in order to seek information from the public about the incident, which took place at around 11pm on 29 August. Thankfully, this led to the identification of the man.

Tovey pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced on Thursday 11 May.

He admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to Dylan by inflicting physical abuse and mental distress, and to a second offence of failing to meet the dog’s needs.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and was disqualified from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years.

Distress

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge. He was also handed a 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

An independent expert veterinary report, presented to the court, stated that Dylan “will have been caused to suffer pain and distress as a consequence of the actions of the man shown on the footage in kicking and suspending the dog by its neck”.

The report said: “From the footage shown the dog acts in an extremely distressed manner whilst being suspended from the fence and it is only the intervention of the second man that interrupts this process and alleviates the dog’s immediate suffering.

“Throughout the footage the dog exhibits periods of submissive behaviour and body language consistent with the dog being fearful and scared of the man during the incident which will have resulted in my expert opinion in the dog being caused to suffer mental distress as well as the physical pain caused by being kicked and suspended by its neck.”

After sentencing, RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, said: “This footage was extremely distressing to watch and poor Dylan must have been so frightened. This is no way to treat an animal or beloved pet.

“We’d very much like to thank those who provided us with the evidence and information that led to this conviction as well as the passers-by on the day who intervened. As ever the public are our eyes and ears and we very appreciate their help.”

Dylan has now been placed with a new owner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

