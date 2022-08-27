Police launch murder investigation after death of 87 year old woman in Llanfrynach
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation near Brecon following the death of an 87-year-old woman.
Officers were called to a property in the Llanfrynach area in Powys at around 9.25pm on Friday.
A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.
The woman was airlifted to hospital but died earlier today.
Next of kin has been informed and the family is being supported by specialist officers.
