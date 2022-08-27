Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Police launch murder investigation after death of 87 year old woman in Llanfrynach

27 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Llanfrynach

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation near Brecon following the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a property in the Llanfrynach area in Powys at around 9.25pm on Friday.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.

The woman was airlifted to hospital but died earlier today.

Next of kin has been informed and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.