Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod confirms departure of Executive Producer amid warnings of ‘challenging future’

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has made its Executive Producer redundant and warns that due to its financial situation it is facing an ‘extremely challenging future’.

Executive Producer Camilla King was appointed to the role in September 2021 and has steered the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s festival was the first after a Covid-enforced absence and marked the event’s 75th anniversary.

The Eisteddfod was founded in 1947 in the aftermath of the Second World War in an attempt to promote peace through musical harmony and dance.

Cost-of-living crisis

Chair of the festival Sarah Ecob said, “The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has been severely impacted by the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and by the current cost of living crisis.

“Like many other cultural organisations, the Eisteddfod is facing an extremely challenging future due to our financial situation.

“The Board and the Committee Chairs have met to discuss emergency actions to try to stabilise our organisation. We have taken the very sad decision to make our Executive Producer redundant and we will shortly be launching a major fundraising campaign to safeguard the Eisteddfod’s future.

“We’d like to thank Camilla for her outstanding work at our festival and wish her well for the future.

“We would like to thank our customers, volunteers, staff, competitors, performers, and funders who make the Eisteddfod such a special event every year…with their help we can ensure the Eisteddfod continues to be central to cultural life in Wales and continue its role in promoting peace in an uncertain world.”

The festival has also confirmed the appointment several new board members who will work with the staff and hundreds of volunteers to ensure the future of the Eisteddfod.

