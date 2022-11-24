Urdd open £6.1m upgrade to Llangrannog camp

A £6.1m upgrade to the Urdd camp at Llangrannog has been declared officially open today by the Minister of Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles.

The Calon y Gwersyll (Heart of the Centre) development in Llangrannog marks a new chapter in Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s 100-year history, the youth organisation said.

The new development has been largely funded thanks to a capital grant of £4.1m by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme as well further funding by the National Lottery.

Sian Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru says: “Over 2 million children and young people have stayed at the Urdd’s residential centres during the past century of existence, all of which have provided life-shaping opportunities, positive memories, and experiences to generations of young people.

“Our Centres encourage confidence and growth whilst learning new skills, speaking Welsh and meeting new people.

“The Urdd strides to offer equal opportunities to young people across Wales from every community. The capital fund, along with other local grants, has enabled the Urdd to modernise our facilities at Llangrannog, Glan-llyn and Pentre Ifan.

“These investments mean we can continue to offer a range of opportunities to even more children as the organisation looks forward to the next 100 years of service.

“On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Welsh Government and all the organisations who have supported our vision, allowing the Urdd to continue offering life-shaping experiences through the medium of Welsh to all children across Wales.”

‘Great memories’

As well as a new residential area which offers accommodation for 52 people, Calon y Gwersyll includes:

A multi-purpose hall and central hub to support cultural and social activities.

A new canteen and kitchen, offering seating to over 250 people.

Classrooms and smaller meetings rooms for group events.

Social areas to support outdoor learning.

Appropriate working areas for teachers and residential leaders.

Jeremy Miles MS, the Minister of Education and Welsh Language says: “It’s a pleasure to be here today to open Calon y Gwersyll. The Urdd has offered unique opportunities for young people to enjoy themselves whilst using the Welsh language for 100 years.

“Calon y Gwersyll ensures that even more people will be able to benefit from the Urdd’s valuable experiences. I’m also pleased that the project supports the ambitions of the Curriculum for Wales, enhancing outdoor educational opportunities which is even more important after the pandemic.

“I’m sure many people in Wales have great memories of visiting Llangrannog Centre, and with our support as a Government, many more children can also look forward to creating memories.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

