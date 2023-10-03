Llinos Medi confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s candidate for Ynys Môn at next general election.

Plaid Cymru has confirmed the selection of Llinos Medi as its candidate for Ynys Môn at the next general election.

The island is currently represented at Westminster by Virginia Crosbie, the first Conservative to win the constituency since 1983.

She secured the seat in the 2019 general election with 35.5% of the vote, beating Labour’s Mary Roberts, who gained 30.1%.

Plaid Cymru’s Aled ap Dafydd finished in third place with 28.5%.

Privileged

Following her selection, Ms Medi, leader of Anglesey County Council, said: “I am privileged to have been chosen to stand as Plaid Cymru’s Ynys Môn candidate in the next general election.”

“Over the last 10 years, since I was elected as a County Councillor for the first time, and then as the first female Leader of the Council, I have been determined to always demand the best for the island.

“I am now looking forward to the opportunity to do that in Westminster, hoping to join the active Plaid Cymru team there. Ynys Môn needs a voice that will always stand up for the true needs and values of the Island – to stand against the unfairness, and the social injustice that is being driven by the Conservative Government.

“We in Plaid Cymru, under the leadership of Rhun ap Iorwerth, have set a clear ambition for Wales – this is not as good as it gets. We have a vision of fairness and ambition, a vision of a prosperous Wales for our people and communities, but it is impossible to achieve that while the Conservatives are clearly treating Wales so unfairly, and with Labour at the same time refusing to give the commitment needed to overturn the Tories’ decisions.

“There is another option – Plaid Cymru – and that is why I am excited about this campaign, and look forward to sharing Plaid Cymru’s positive message with as many people as possible over the coming weeks and months.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

