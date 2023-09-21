Llinos Medi seeks nomination as Plaid Cymru candidate for Ynys Môn at next general election.

Llinos Medi has announced her intention to stand for the Ynys Môn Westminster seat in the next general election.

Ms Medi, the current leader of Anglesey Council and the Plaid Cymru Group, will seek the nomination from the party’s local members, with hustings due to be held on 2 October, ahead of Plaid Cymru’s Annual Conference in Aberystwyth the following weekend.

In a statement announcing her intention to stand, she said: “I have thought long and hard about the political future of our island and that is why I have decided to put my name forward to be a prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Ynys Môn constituency in Westminster.

“I was brought up on the island, I’m a mother bringing up her children on the island, my friends and family are here on the island. I have deep roots here.

“That is why I want to be a voice for our communities, for Ynys Môn.

“My six years as leader of Anglesey County Council have prepared me for the challenges which face our island.

“This is what drives me to be the voice for Ynys Môn in Westminster.”

Conservative

Ynys Môn is currently represented at Westminster by Virginia Crosbie, who is the first Conservative to win the constituency since 1983.

She secured the win in the 2019 general election with 35.5% of the vote, beating Labour’s Mary Roberts, who gained 30.1%. Plaid Cymru’s Aled ap Dafydd finished in third place with 28.5%.

Following councillor Medi’s announcement, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn and Leader of Plaid Cymru said: “I am extremely excited that Llinos has decided to put her name forward to be Plaid Cymru’s candidate in the next general election. This is very good news for Anglesey.

“In Llinos, we will have an energetic candidate – a local, experienced voice who has the ability to unite our island with her extensive experience and her passion for building a more prosperous Anglesey for our children, and our children’s children.

“She has worked tirelessly for the island since she was elected as County Councillor and then Leader of her Group, and the Council – guiding us through challenging times with a clear focus and sheer determination.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with her and to elect her as our Member of Parliament – for fairness, for ambition, for Anglesey, and for Wales.”

