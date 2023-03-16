Llyn Clywedog ospreys live-stream returns for new breeding season

The live-streams set up to monitor the Llyn Clywedog osprey nest have gone live for the 2023 season.

The live video, provided by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), was launched in 2020 when the first Covid-19 lockdowns was announced and allows nature lovers to view a nesting pair of ospreys and their attempts to rear chicks.

One camera focuses on the nest while another takes a wider angle shot, enabling it to share footage of a nearby perch.

Solar panels installed before last year’s season will allow for 24-hour streaming from the nest.

The camera’s infrared capability also means the ospreys can be watched at night.

Live footage from both cameras is available on YouTube by searching “Llyn Clywedog Ospreys”, or by using the following links:Nest Camera: https://bit.ly/GweilchClywedogOspreys1

Perch Camera: https://bit.ly/GweilchClywedogOspreys2

John Williams, Technical Support Land Management for NRW said: “We know that spring has sprung when it’s time for the ospreys return to Llyn Clywedog.

“While we hope for another successful season, we know that nature is unpredictable and that anything could happen. The only way to find out is to keep your eye on the live streams.”

The nest was built by NRW staff on a platform high up in a sitka spruce tree in 2014. It has proven to be a productive incubator over the years, with 21 chicks fledging the nest and migrating since it was built. Ospreys can rear up to three chicks in a season.

Ospreys are migratory birds that winter in Africa and Llyn Clywedog’s resident female is known to spend the winter in The Tanji Marsh in Gambia, West Africa.

Llyn Clywedog is located at the NRW run Hafren Forest.

