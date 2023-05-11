Llŷr Gruffydd nominated unanimously as Plaid Cymru’s acting leader

Llŷr Gruffydd MS has been nominated unanimously by the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group as the party’s Acting Leader subject to ratification by the party’s National Council.

This comes after Adam Price MS informed Plaid Cymru’s National Executive Committee last night (Wednesday May 10th) that he will be stepping down as Leader of the party once interim arrangements are in place.

The NEC approved a motion allowing the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group to invite nominations for the position of interim Leader (Thursday).

Plaid Cymru’s National Council will meet on Saturday to ratify the decision.

Grateful

A new leader will be in place in the summer and a timetable outlining the process of electing a permanent leader will be communicated to party members at the earliest possible opportunity.

Plaid Cymru Acting Leader elect Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “I’m grateful to the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for nominating me as Acting Leader elect.

“I would like to thank Adam on behalf of the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for his vision, commitment, and dedication over the last four years.

“Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party. I hope members will entrust me with the responsibility of leading that work until we elect a new leader.”

First Minister

Mark Drakeford has thanked former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price for his work implementing the co-operation agreement following his resignation.

In a statement, the First Minister of Wales said: “I want to thank Adam Price for the constructive way the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have worked together to develop and implement the co-operation agreement. These shared priorities are making a real difference to people across Wales.

“The co-operation agreement is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru – not between individuals.

“There will be discussions about the agreement in light of recent developments.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

