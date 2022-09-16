Llywydd invokes Owain Glyndŵr and the king Llywelyn ap Gruffudd as he visits the Senedd

The Llywydd of the Senedd mentioned Owain Glyndŵr, a Welsh prince who fought a war of independence, as she welcomed the new King to the Senedd.

The new King’s first visit to Wales happened to coincide with Owain Glyndŵr Day when the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales was crowned in 1404 and lead a war of rebellion against the English King.

“From Glyndwr’s first Senate of the 15th century in Machynlleth, to the one in which we are gathered today, Our story is old, but our democracy is young and ambitious,” the Llywydd Elin Jones said.

Charles III responded by himself invoking the “Great Welsh Princes” including “Llywelyn ap Gruffydd whose memory is still rightly honoured”.

Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, or Llywelyn the Last, was the last independent prince of Wales before its conquest by Edward I of England.

Large sections of his speech were in Welsh, as he responded to the Senedd by saying “thank you for your kind words” and saying “there was a special place for Wales in the Queen’s heart”.

“It was an honour to be the Prince of Wales for so long,” he continued in Welsh. “Now my son William will receive that title. He has a great deal of love for Wales.

“We all love this very special country.”

A group of republican protesters had stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle.

Banners included phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.

Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.

‘Service’

Upon their arrival at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, the King and Queen Consort were received by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, and First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, were outside the Senedd and cheered as Charles and Camilla arrived, with many waving Wales flags.

In the Siambr, First Minister Mark Drakeford stood to propose the Motion of Condolence in English and Welsh and the King then stood to reply in both languages.

The motion, which was agreed at an extraordinary session of the Senedd held last Sunday, said: “That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other members of the royal family.

“We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.”

The King responded: “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart.

“I know she took immense pride in your many great achievements, even as she also felt you deeply in great times of sorrow.

“It must surely be counted the greatest achievement to belong to a land that inspired so much devotion.

“I am resolved to honour that same example in the spirit of the words I always try to live my own life – Ich dien – I Serve.”

The session was closed by the Llywdd Elin Jones, who then escorted Charles and Camilla to the courtyard area where they viewed condolence messages and met 12 members of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

