Llywydd pays tribute to ‘heroic citizens’ of Ukraine in St David’s Day message

The Llywydd of the Senedd has paid tribute to the “heroic citizens” of Ukraine in an emotional St David’s Day message.

Elin Jones MS, pointed to the “unimaginable hardships” the people of the country are facing “whilst fighting to protect and maintain their sovereign nation” after it was attacked by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

She also spoke of the “respected Ukrainian community who have made Wales their home”, adding that the “Senedd will be lit in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of our solidarity with them” once again this evening.

In her message, the Llywydd said: “I want to wish you all a happy St David’s day.

“Like Parliaments all over the world, our work over the past two years has been affected by the pandemic.

“Even in the depths of lockdown, democracy continued in Wales. The Senedd’s parliamentary ingenuity and commitment to its people meant that the Welsh Government was held to account over key decisions which affected the lives of every person in Wales.

“Today is a key milestone for us. For the first time in almost two years, all 60 Members can attend the Siambr again. As we enter a new phase in our Parliament’s history, it is fitting that this St David’s Day, we pause and reflect on international events and how important our democratic structures are and how fragile they can be.

‘Our thoughts inevitably turn to Ukraine’

She added: “Our thoughts inevitably turn to Ukraine and its heroic citizens who are enduring unimaginable hardships whilst fighting to protect and maintain their sovereign nation, their proud democracy and way of life.

“We think of the numerous historic and cultural links which Wales shares with Ukraine and of the respected Ukrainian community who have made Wales their home.

“Once again this evening, the Senedd will be lit in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of our solidarity with them. Ukraine and its people very much remain in our hearts.

“On this St David’s day, let us cherish what we have and reach out to others who need our support and love.”

