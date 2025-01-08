Llywydd rejects grooming gangs question from Tory MS

Emily Price

Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies has hit out at the Senedd’s speaker after she rejected a question he submitted on the rape grooming gangs row.

The recently ousted former leader of the Senedd Tories put forward the topical question to Llywydd Elin Jones on Wednesday (Jan 8).

The question read: “What discussions has the Welsh Government had with the UK Government to protect vulnerable young children in Wales, in light of the sickening reports of rape torture gangs preying on vulnerable young children.”

Attacks

Topical questions are urgent questions that can be put to Welsh Government ministers during a 20 minute session in the Senedd on a Wednesday.

Questions are selected at the Llywydd’s discretion and must relate to a matter of national, regional or local significance.

The Llywydd- or Presiding Officer – chairs Plenary meetings and must remain politically impartial at all times.

If a question is rejected, the MS who submitted it is not given a reason why.

No topical questions were accepted by Elin Jones on Wednesday.

In a post to social media, Andrew RT Davies said: “I submitted the below topical question in the Senedd (these are similar to Urgent Questions in Westminster).

“But the Senedd’s Presiding Officer rejected it. As far as I’m aware, there’s no statement forthcoming from Senedd ministers either. Unacceptable.”

The UK Government has faced a slew of attacks after Home Office minister Jess Phillips declined a request for a nationally-led inquiry into a grooming scandal that took place in the north of England over a decade ago.

Row

Owner of the X social media platform, Elon Musk, reignited the political row after he posted a series of attacks on Prime Minister Keir Starmer online.

The Tories in Westminster joined calls by the South African billionaire for a new inquiry into child sexual abuse, despite a wide-ranging independent probe having concluded its work in 2022.

The Prime Minister has said that those who spread misinformation about child sexual exploitation are “not interested in victims”.

Newly appointed leader of the Senedd Tories Darren Millar has so far not waded into the row.

Since taking on the new role, he has stuck to devolved issues such as the pressures facing the Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales’ controversial tourism tax and new road building.

‘Islamophobia’

South Wales Central MS Andrew RT Davies has published over 20 social media posts about the grooming gangs scandal since the weekend.

In one post to X tagging Elon Musk, Mr Davies wrote: “@elonmusk is not the problem. The problem is rape torture gangs exploiting vulnerable young girls. Legacy media failing once again.”

In a separate post he wrote: “Starmer just doesn’t get it. Baselessly throwing around terms like ‘far right’ caused the culture in which authorities turned a blind eye to rape torture gangs. That culture has to end now.”

In another post about the issue published to X today, Mr Davies said he doesn’t recognise the term “Islamophobia”.

He wrote: “I have many concerns with the term ‘Islamophobia’. I neither recognise nor use it. The definition the Labour Party has adopted says talking about sex groomers is an example of ‘Islamophobia’. Kemi Badenoch is right.”

The fallen leader was branded an “Islamophobic race-baiter” last year by a Muslim group over comments he made about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

He was later forced to resign following complaints from his own shadow cabinet over the direction he was taking the party.

The Senedd’s Llywydd was contacted for comment.

