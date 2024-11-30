Local authority agrees to consultation on local development plan

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Local councillors have agreed to a public consultation for views on its replacement local development plan, aiming to cover the area for the next 15 years.

The decision was made at a Neath Port Talbot council meeting held on November 27, with both councillors and officers emphasising the importance of public engagement on what they said was a “crucial strategy document”.

Proposals

A Local Development Plan is delivered by all local councils across the UK and is designed to set out each planning authority’s proposals for land use and future developments in their respective areas.

The latest version of the plan for Neath Port Talbot was initially set to be delivered in November 2023, but it was delayed when the council agreed to “reset the clock” on its submission in order to give themselves more time.

This came after what was described as a “lack of deliverable/viable housing land” being brought forward, with a report in 2023 also saying that there had been a “significant under delivery of housing within Neath Port Talbot over the current LDP Period,” with only 223 homes per annum built on average.

However, it looks as though the authority is now back on track with the latest plan, which is set to run from 2023-2038 as they seek the opinions as part of the first formal public consultation for their preferred strategy.

A council spokesperson said that the strategy will make provision for 4,176 new homes (278 per year) supporting the delivery of 3,555 jobs (237 a year)

and making provision for 57 hectares of employment land.

They added that this will be supplemented by two strategy areas, including the valleys opportunity area which covers the Afan Valley, Neath Valley, Dulais Valley, Swansea Valley, Amman Valley and Pontardawe; and the coastal corridor comprised of Neath and Port Talbot.

Appeal

Speaking at the meeting, the Labour group leader for Neath Port Talbot, Rob Jones addressed other members of the council saying: “This is probably one of the most important documents that you can get involved in, in your life within the council, because the decision to adopt the LDP will plan to 2038 where houses will be built and where employment zones will be built.”

Cabinet member Cllr Wyndham Griffiths also appealed to residents in the borough, adding: “I hope as many residents as possible will have their say on this vital strategy. Planning and making provision for new homes in our county borough can help make Neath Port Talbot a more prosperous place as workers who get jobs here can live locally and spend money locally.

“The RLDP Preferred Strategy will help us decide what developments will and will not be permitted at different locations and highlight areas we need to protect, so please give us your views.”

Following approval, residents will be able to give their opinions on the replacement local development plan preferred strategy (2023-2038) from midday on December 12, 2024 until midday February 6, 2025.

