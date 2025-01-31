Local authority appoints new Chief Executive

Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed the appointment of Ed Edmunds as its new Chief Executive, following a Special Meeting of Council yesterday (30 January).

The local authority has been without a permanent boss since early October, when former CEO Christina Harrhy left the post after a lengthy absence.

The council will hope the appointment of Ms Harrhy’s successor brings to a close a stormy few months in which its handling of her departure drew criticism.

Settlement

At a private meeting in October, councillors were ordered to keep quiet about the details of an agreed settlement for the outgoing chief executive – which was later widely reported to be £209,000.

Council leader, Cllr Sean Morgan, then referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales over “correspondence with a resident”, reportedly relating to that settlement.

Earlier this week, Wales’ public services watchdog confirmed that it had decided not to investigate Mr Morgan’s actions.

Mr Edmunds has over 30 years of experience in local government and has worked for Caerphilly Council for the past 6 years, leading a key part of the organisation as the Director of Education and Corporate Services.

Privilege

He said:“It’s an absolute privilege to be appointed as the Chief Executive of Caerphilly Council and I am very much looking forward to getting to work.

“My initial focus will be to raise the standards of service we provide to our customers and to ensure we can do the basics really well. These are the foundations of a well run and well led Council and I believe that they are fundamental to our onward success.

“Over time, my aim will be to ensure that we can meet the needs of those that depend on us, in spite of the debilitating financial situation facing public services at present. Now, more than ever, our residents need us and our customers need to be at the heart of everything we do and every decision we make.”

Mr Morgan added: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Ed on his appointment as Chief Executive. I, along with my Cabinet colleagues, look forward to building on the positive relationship that we’ve established over recent years and moving this Council forward. Ed has a track record of delivery in education, corporate services and transformation and I look forward to working with him, while we embrace innovation to continue to deliver quality services, even while budgets shrink.

“Our residents can be assured that we have a dedicated and passionate Chief Executive Officer at the helm as we navigate the council through these difficult times.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

