Local authority increases funding for food poverty initiatives

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Funding to tackle food poverty in Wales will increase next year, despite pressure on council budgets to address its huge financial deficit.

Until this year, food poverty was not addressed in the council’s core budget, but Flintshire Council will increase funding for food poverty initiatives in 2025.

Reserve budget

For the last five years Flintshire County Council has supported food poverty initiatives by using council’s reserve budget.

Schemes provide food through schools, foodbanks and community hubs to people who are struggling with the cost of living.

With reserves dwindling, departments across the authority have been trying to find savings to reduce the council’s £47.5m budget deficit.

Flintshire County Council will use £125,000 to fund programmes and staff to secure external funding that will enhance the food poverty support on offer across the authority.

The bulk of the money – £38,000 – will go towards free fruit in schools. The scheme is a vital lifeline for pupils who do not have breakfast and this funding is an increase of £1,000 on last year.

The rest of the funding – which remains unchanged year on year – will fund schemes including Hospital to Home safety boxes, Fit, Fed and Read Summer Holiday Programme, Christmas Food Support, cooking classes and Good Food Flintshire Events.

Many of these programmes are delivered through community centres, churches or warm hubs, working with partner organisations to provide food, sanitary products and advice to individuals and families looking for a way out of poverty

‘Protecting people’

Following a passionate address by councillor Paul Johnson, Flintshire Council Cabinet Member for Finance and Social Value approved the marginal increase in food poverty funding.

“The wellbeing objective in the council plan is defined as protecting people from poverty and supporting them to meet their basic needs,” he told the cabinet.

“Food poverty is defined as people not having access to good fresh food by choice. It is not about economics, it is a public health crisis that has serious implications for children’s learning, wellbeing and life chances.”

Cllr Johnson paid tribute to the small team of officers in the council’s community development team who spend time securing partnerships and additional funding to help increase the reach and impact of the schemes.

He said: “They did it throughout the cost of living crisis and the bad weather, and they are remarkable.”

“People say no-one cares about the society we live in – just come and look at the work being done on in our warm hubs and community centres across Flintshire and you will be proved very wrong.”

