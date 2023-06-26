Local authority launches buy-back scheme to boost council housing stock

Powys County Council plans to provide more homes for rent in Powys with the launch of a scheme which could see the local authority purchase former right-to-buy properties.

The buy-back scheme will help the council deliver its At Home in Powys scheme, which is a five-year programme to provide more homes for social rent.

The plan would also see the council build more than 310 new council homes by 2027-28 as part of an investment package worth almost £79 million.

The plan also includes investment worth more than £31 million over the next five years in the council’s existing homes to make sure they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which requires houses owned by housing associations and local authorities to be in good condition.

Housing emergency

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “The council has an ambitious plan to help tackle the housing emergency in the county.

“Thanks to the Welsh Government, councils in Wales are once again able to build more homes and buy back former council houses.

“Our buy-back scheme will allow us to purchase council homes that were previously sold as part of the right-to-buy programme.

“By purchasing these former right-to-buy properties and building new council homes, not only are we doing everything we can to provide more social housing that meets the needs of our residents but we are also helping to build a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys.”

The council is urging owners of former right-to-buy property in Powys who are looking to sell their property and have obtained an independent valuation of the property to contact them.

To find out more email at affordable.housing@powys.gov.uk with the property information.

