Local authority plans to crack down on those parking without paying

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Proposals for how to crack down on those not paying for parking at country parks in a local authority have taken a step forward this month.

Neath Port Talbot cabinet members met to discuss potential changes to how car parks are run in some of its most popular destinations such as Gnoll Country Park, Margam Country Park, and Afan Argoed Country Park.

A report previously given to councillors highlighted how around 20% of parking revenue was currently being lost at each venue from customers not paying, adding that there could now be an opportunity to provide a “more consistent approach to parking” at these locations.

Report

The report read: “Currently both Afan Argoed and Gnoll Country Parks are operated on a pay and display basis. This relies on active enforcement to provide a deterrent to not paying which is provided by parking services.

“However due to staff and other pressures within that service they are unable to consistently provide the deterrent needed and substantial revenue is currently being lost.”

The latest plans would now aim to add a pay and display system in Margam Park as well as strengthening enforcement at the popular tourist sites in order to maximise its revenue.

This could include the potential recruitment of parking enforcement officers to have a visible presence at the sites as well as improving cashless payment options to go alongside on-site payment options.

The plans also discussed promotion of the council’s All Parks Pass which could spread the cost of parking for members as well as offering loyalty benefits such as 10% off catering.

A general uplift of parking prices of approximately 10% is also included in the plans though it was noted that access to all country parks would remain free for everyone.

Members later agreed to the proposed changes in the management of the car parking and gave permission for the off -street parking order and schedule of charges to be advertised and consulted on. Officers said the move could be brought back to cabinet for a final decision by April

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

