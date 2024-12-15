Local authority to consult on new flood risk management strategy

Neath Port Talbot council has approved consultations on a new long-term flood risk management strategy.

The early stage plan was approved at a special cabinet meeting held by the authority this week, where members were given details of the scheme which aims to protect the county borough from flooding over the next 6-7 years.

The plan comes after what was described as an increase in “significant flood events” seen in the area over the last four years, with 300 properties in Neath Port Talbot having suffered from internal flooding since 2020 compared to 130 flooded properties between 2013 and 2020.

Intense

The strategy notes that while it will not be possible to prevent all flooding in the area, as rainfall events become more “unpredictable, intense, and frequent” it will take a more pro-active approach to managing the risks.

This includes a number of steps such as the development of sustainable drainage systems, the maintenance of flood defence and conveyance assets, and the implementation of early warning systems – with a focus also put on developing community resilience.

It will also see the the council continuing to provide a 15% contribution to construction costs for flood alleviation schemes and small scale works, as well as a 25% contribution for the construction of any coastal projects.

Mitigate

A section of the plan reads: “This Local Flood Risk Management Strategy and Plan sets out how we intend to deal with flood risk from surface water, ordinary watercourses, and groundwater within the Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council.

“It describes how we, as the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) will mitigate the risk of flooding to local communities and businesses across the county, with the aim to improve resilience to our communities, infrastructure, and the wider environment.”

The report also names three areas of Neath, Briton Ferry and Port Talbot as “flood risk areas” which have been identified by Natural Resources Wales along with 30 others across Wales.

‘Timely coincidence’

Deputy leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Alun Llewelyn said the report being brought forward was a timely coincidence given the effects of extreme weather which had been felt in recent weeks.

He said: “I think it’s very important that we make people as aware as possible of this report, it’s not something for sitting on the shelf. I think we need for people to engage as much as possible in the consultation so that we gather information, knowledge and feedback.”

The draft plans were later approved as a working document before they go out for feedback from stakeholders and members of the public. The approval also came alongside an updated arboricultural plan for how the authority deals with trees on council owned land.

