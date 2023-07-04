Local Businesses and schools work together to create employment opportunities for young people

New research looking at how businesses can work with schools and colleges to benefit the future prospects of young people, has been welcomed by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles.

The ‘Transitions to Employment’ report, carried out by Hefin David MS, has been commissioned by the Welsh Government.

Jeremy Miles said: “This report clearly highlights the many benefits to businesses in building strong partnerships with schools and colleges.

“As well as being extremely rewarding, it can also be an opportunity to nurture young talent and develop the skills that local employers need, creating a bigger pool of talent and futureproof skills needed.”

Primary school pupils in Pembrokeshire are already benefitting from a scheme being run by Pembroke Dock-based offshore wind development company Floventis Energy, who along with the Darwin Centre, are running workshops with pupils aged 7-11.

After a series of workshops on floating offshore wind, climate change, fossil fuels and the benefits of renewable energy with a focus on future job opportunities, the children’s work was displayed at the Senedd.

The exhibition included work from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Saundersfoot Primary School, Portfield School, Cleddau Reach VC Primary School, Narberth Primary and St Francis Primary School, Milford Haven.

Experts

The Darwin Centre is a charity based in Pembrokeshire which enthuses young people and communities in STEM subjects through hands on field trips and workshops, from rock pooling to theoretical nuclear physics.

It provides access to experts within the STEM industry and highlights potential careers available to the young people of Pembrokeshire.

Tess Blazey, Director of Policy and External Affairs at Floventis said: “As we continue to roll-out our education and outreach programme, it is great to see how engaged local children are with their local environment and the opportunities that offshore wind will bring to Wales.

“We really hope that the work that we are doing will inspire young people to develop their STEM skills and consider future careers in renewable energy.”

Some recommendations in the ‘Transitions to Employment’ report are already underway with £500,000 announced last month by the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language for a tailored work experience scheme targeted at young learners who are disengaging with education and are at risk of becoming NEET.

Careers and Work-Related Experiences are now a mandatory part of the Curriculum for Wales, including ages 3-16, bringing the emphasis into primary schools as well as secondary schools.

