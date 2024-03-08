Local creative wanted for storytelling commission

A search has been launched for a local writer, poet, playwright or songwriter to create the narrative for a new video which aims to attract more visitors to Neath Port Talbot.

The Dramatic Heart of Wales – the tourism campaign for the region – today announced its collaboration with Literature Wales in the hopes of spotlighting the county’s creative talent.

The new commission is open to storytellers of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and experience level, whether they are poets, musicians, memoirists, authors, short-story writers, playwrights, spoken word artists, or even songwriters.

No professional portfolio is required – just a connection to the area, a compelling voice, and creative flair.

Aiming to create a short video showcasing the area’s creative talents – featuring clips of male voice choirs, dance troupes, musicians, singers, artists, and more – the team behind the campaign will commission one storyteller to craft the overarching narrative featured in the video.

Legacies

Karleigh Davies, Visitor Economy Manager at Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “Neath Port Talbot has produced generations of creative people including writers, artists, poets, actors, musicians, film and theatre makers whose legacies are renowned across Wales and beyond.

“When you list the Welsh creatives we all know from past and present, it soon becomes apparent that many have called this region home.

“Our landscape is one of striking, dramatic contrast, and creativity flows through our communities. Our theatres and arts spaces hold so much talent, but it is not just established artists we hope to support with this commission.

“We are keen to hear from aspiring poets, writers, authors, musicians ¾ anyone who feels inspired by the area and wishes to help us celebrate all that makes us unique. We may be the hidden gem of Wales’ tourism but we stand proud as the creative furnace of the nation.”

Entrants must be 18 or over and have a connection to the area, but no previous writing experience is required.

Lesser known

Those sending their pitches for the commission simply need a passion for the region through living in the area, attending school, visiting frequently for leisure or for work.

This commission plays a wider role in the promotion of the Dramatic Heart of Wales as a destination for families, friends and solo travellers hoping to discover the lesser-known areas of Wales.

Long-term, it is hoped that showcasing the area’s creative, colourful spirit will attract more visitors to spend their holidays in the area.

The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information on the commission, visit here.

