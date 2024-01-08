Local fostering agency will become not-for-profit service

A local fostering agency is set to become a not-for-profit (NFP) service, in line with the Welsh Government’s upcoming change in legislation.

Foster Care Associates (FCA) Cymru, which has been delivering foster care in Wales since 1997, including NFP services throughout the UK, will change from an independent agency to an entirely NFP service by 2027.

Change

The change will have no impact on the quality of service and support offered to foster parents and children and young people by FCA Cymru, but will alter the way the agency is currently structured.

The FCA has welcomed the Welsh Government’s commitment to ‘eliminate private profit from the care of looked-after children’ by 2027.

As a result, the care of children that are looked after will only be provided by public sector, charitable, or NFP organisations.

April Newman, registered manager for FCA Cymru said: “FCA Cymru is embracing the change, and we are continually committed to becoming a not-for-profit organisation to continue to support our foster parents.

“We will seek to secure the best outcomes possible for children and young people, and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional support to our foster parents and young people.”

Support

The service will continue to work closely with local authorities to ensure the recruitment and retention of valuable foster parents, as well as improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

April added: “The changes will provide FCA with the opportunity to contribute to the government’s commitment to create positive change to social care provision in Wales. We are pleased to support locally based, designed and accountable services, with the outcomes for both foster parents and children and young people in care.”

To enquire about becoming a foster parent with FCA Cymru, or if you would like more information you can contact the team here or call 0800 023 4561.

