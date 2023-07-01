Local house-builder donates £6,000 to anti-racism campaign

An anti-racism education charity in Cardiff is the latest recipient of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions award.

Show Racism the Red Card were successful in their bid for a £6,000 donation to deliver anti-racism educational workshops to primary schools across Cardiff.

The charity aims to combat racism through enabling role models, who are predominately but not exclusively footballers, to present an anti-racism message to young people and others.

The donation was presented to members of Show Racism the Red Card at one of the organisation’s workshops at Creigiau Primary School, where they were also joined by local councillor, Rhys Owain Livesy.

The educational workshops aim to raise the pupils understanding of racism and how they can effectively challenge it both within the school setting and in wider society.

The funding will allow the charity to deliver full-day workshops to primary schools across Cardiff, reaching several hundred children.

Education

Research conducted by the charity in 2020 found that 77% of pupils surveyed believed racism existed within their school and that educating the future generation equipped them with the skills and knowledge to be actively anti-racist.

Dean Pymble, Campaign Manager for Wales at Show Racism the Red Card said: “It is fantastic that Show Racism the Red Card was successful in its Community Champions application as we will be able to extend our work to hundreds of pupils in South Wales as we aim to reach our goal of erasing racism in Wales by 2030.

“I’m grateful to Persimmon East Wales for its help and commitment to tackling racism at an early age – it is obvious that education and engaging with children at an early age is the best way to build well-rounded future adults and that is exactly what our programme is aimed to do.”

Persimmon Homes East Wales Sales Director, Victoria Williams, added:”Show Racism the Red Card is a great organisation and Persimmon Homes East Wales is proud to support their work – it is a fantastic example of the kind of work our Community Champions scheme is there to help.

“Our Llanilltern Village site is only a stone’s throw away from Creigiau Primary, and a number of the children and families in our new homes will be attending the school.

“Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative is about giving back to the local communities where we build, and we’re delighted to support the work of Show Racism the Red Card in Creigiau and right across the city of Cardiff.”

Cllr Rhys Owain Livesy, Cllr for Pentyrch and St Fagans said: “Show Racism the Red Card is a really worthy cause and I am delighted to see their workshop in action in Creigiau. Knowing this educational tool will be used across the wider local authority in a city as diverse as Cardiff is essential to making progress in stamping out racism across Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

