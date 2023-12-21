Local Labour leaders rally around Jeremy Miles as Senedd nominations close

Emily Price

Local Labour leaders have rallied around Jeremy Miles as nominations close for the party’s leadership contest.

The Education Minister had already won the majority of Welsh Labour’s Senedd politicians support in the race to become Wales’ First Minister.

As nominations close on Thursday morning it has been confirmed that he has also secured the backing of the majority of Welsh Labour leaders and deputy leaders of councils across Wales.

This widespread set of endorsements from leaders at the forefront of local government in Wales marks a pivotal moment in the leadership race.

Leaders and deputies declared for Jeremy Miles are:

Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire Council

Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire Council

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport Council

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council

Cllr Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council & Labour Leader of the WLGA

Cllr Deb Davies, Deputy Leader of Newport Council

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly Council

Cllr Gill German, Deputy Leader of Denbighshire Council

Cllr Maureen Webber, Deputy Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council

Cllr Bronwen Brooks, Deputy Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council

Cllr Jane Gebbie, Deputy Leader of Bridgend Council

Cllr Andrea Lewis & Cllr David Hopkins, Deputy Leaders of Swansea Council

Cllr Christine Jones & Cllr Dave Hughes, Deputy Leaders of Flintshire Council

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire Council

Commenting on the close of nominations to put him on the leadership ballot, Jeremy

Mr Miles said: “I am hugely grateful for the support I have already received from the length and breadth of Wales to be Welsh Labour’s next leader and Wales’ First Minister.

“My Labour colleagues work tirelessly for people in their communities, embodying the heart and soul of Welsh Labour in everything they do. I am really pleased to win the confidence of a majority of the Senedd Labour group, and a majority of Labour council leaders and deputy leaders, as we begin this campaign focused on Wales’ future.”

Support

A joint statement from all three women leaders of Labour councils has been released in support of Mr Miles.

Cllr Jane Mudd of Newport Council, Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby of Monmouthshire Council and Cllr Lis Burnett of Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “After careful consideration, we have each decided to support Jeremy Miles MS for Welsh Labour Leader.

“As Labour council leaders we have had the opportunity to work closely with Welsh Government Ministers over recent years and we have been impressed with Jeremy’s knowledge, openness and ability to engage.

“He is a genuine individual who is committed to delivering a better Wales and we have no hesitation in pledging our support.”

Leadership

Vaughan Gething, Wales’ Economy Minister, announced his bid for the leadership on Thursday, (14 December) 24 hours after Mark Drakeford revealed he will step down in March.

He became the first candidate to secure a place on the ballot after eight Labour MSs announced their backing.

Including himself, Jeremy Miles has 17 nominations out of the group of 30. Leader Mark Drakeford and Chief Whip Jane Hutt did not nominate.

Despite rumours that Eluned Morgan and Hannah Blythyn were thought to be considering their position as possible candidates, they ruled themselves out and no female candidates have entered the leadership race.

