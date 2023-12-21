Local Labour leaders rally around Jeremy Miles as Senedd nominations close
Emily Price
Local Labour leaders have rallied around Jeremy Miles as nominations close for the party’s leadership contest.
The Education Minister had already won the majority of Welsh Labour’s Senedd politicians support in the race to become Wales’ First Minister.
As nominations close on Thursday morning it has been confirmed that he has also secured the backing of the majority of Welsh Labour leaders and deputy leaders of councils across Wales.
This widespread set of endorsements from leaders at the forefront of local government in Wales marks a pivotal moment in the leadership race.
Leaders and deputies declared for Jeremy Miles are:
Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire Council
Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire Council
Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport Council
Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council
Cllr Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council & Labour Leader of the WLGA
Cllr Deb Davies, Deputy Leader of Newport Council
Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly Council
Cllr Gill German, Deputy Leader of Denbighshire Council
Cllr Maureen Webber, Deputy Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council
Cllr Bronwen Brooks, Deputy Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council
Cllr Jane Gebbie, Deputy Leader of Bridgend Council
Cllr Andrea Lewis & Cllr David Hopkins, Deputy Leaders of Swansea Council
Cllr Christine Jones & Cllr Dave Hughes, Deputy Leaders of Flintshire Council
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire Council
Commenting on the close of nominations to put him on the leadership ballot, Jeremy
Mr Miles said: “I am hugely grateful for the support I have already received from the length and breadth of Wales to be Welsh Labour’s next leader and Wales’ First Minister.
“My Labour colleagues work tirelessly for people in their communities, embodying the heart and soul of Welsh Labour in everything they do. I am really pleased to win the confidence of a majority of the Senedd Labour group, and a majority of Labour council leaders and deputy leaders, as we begin this campaign focused on Wales’ future.”
Support
A joint statement from all three women leaders of Labour councils has been released in support of Mr Miles.
Cllr Jane Mudd of Newport Council, Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby of Monmouthshire Council and Cllr Lis Burnett of Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “After careful consideration, we have each decided to support Jeremy Miles MS for Welsh Labour Leader.
“As Labour council leaders we have had the opportunity to work closely with Welsh Government Ministers over recent years and we have been impressed with Jeremy’s knowledge, openness and ability to engage.
“He is a genuine individual who is committed to delivering a better Wales and we have no hesitation in pledging our support.”
Leadership
Vaughan Gething, Wales’ Economy Minister, announced his bid for the leadership on Thursday, (14 December) 24 hours after Mark Drakeford revealed he will step down in March.
He became the first candidate to secure a place on the ballot after eight Labour MSs announced their backing.
Including himself, Jeremy Miles has 17 nominations out of the group of 30. Leader Mark Drakeford and Chief Whip Jane Hutt did not nominate.
Despite rumours that Eluned Morgan and Hannah Blythyn were thought to be considering their position as possible candidates, they ruled themselves out and no female candidates have entered the leadership race.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Senedd members, council leaders – two out of three wins for Jeremy Miles. That only leaves Labour MPs, the most Devo sceptic elected group in Welsh Labour. I wonder which way they will go?
Labour in Wales have a big choice on direction articulating where Wales needs to go ……
and that who ever leads reflects all of Wales .
it seems that on current form a move away from Cardiff : South Glam Metro leadership is on the way.
Continuity Wales Lifeless Labour which ever way it goes. More of the same. Both acceptable to Margaret Starmer even though Gethin has been long term groomed for the role. One of the results of devolution is that Labour can endlessly coast given the Tories are a xenophobic 50s golf club and Plaid are the attached ginger group, the loyal puppy with a few faux angry barks for treats and walkies.
“When was Wales”? To quote Alf Williams? Not anytime soon!