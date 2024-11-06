Locals praised as solar farm is delayed by ‘community pushback’

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A decision on controversial plans for a huge solar farm have been delayed amid objections from members of the public.

Planning and Environment Decisions Wales [PEDW] has confirmed a suspension in the determination process for the planned Alaw Môn solar farm on Anglesey.

They have asked developer Wylfa Green Ltd, a subsidiary of Enso Energy, to provide further information, and have said there may need to be a further period of public consultation before a decision on the plans are made.

Vast solar farms

The proposal is one of two separate applications to build vast solar farms on Anglesey, covering 3,700 acres of mostly farmland, around 2% of the island.

Speaking about the Alaw Môn site, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Llinos Medi MP, who represent Ynys Mon, said 500 objections were sent by residents to the Welsh Government over a five-week consultation period.

Enso Energy claim on their website the park would power 33,935 homes and create 160MW of solar generation, providing renewable electricity for distribution to the National Grid.

An underground cable would connect the solar farm and battery energy storage facility to the substation at Wylfa Power Station.

Enso Energy said: “We will use existing farm access points at Nantanog, Chwaen Gach, Chwaen Bach and Tan Rallt to access the site during construction, which we anticipate will take 12 months, and operation.”

It had also wanted “as many people as possible” to share their views on the proposals.

Additional information

In a letter written to Wylfa Green Ltd and interested parties, PEDW said it “considers it appropriate to suspend the determination of the application to allow time for the submission of additional information”.

It adds: “The determination period for this application is therefore suspended by a period of six weeks, i.e. the determination period will resume on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

“Depending on the response received it is likely that a further suspension period will be required which will include time for a publicity and consultation period in respect of additional information.”

The politicians say that many residents have shared concerns over the cumulative impact of Alaw Môn and Lightsource BP’s Maen Hir solar development, which is currently undergoing its statutory pre-application consultation.

It is thought the bigger of the two, Maen Hir, could be around five times the size of the UK’s largest active solar farm.

Campaigners estimate land equivalent to 31 average-sized farms could disappear under a sea of black vinyl panels.

This had sparked fears among communities over the impact this would have on the agricultural and tourism sectors on the island, the area’s natural landscapes, and the island’s economic and employment opportunities.

Engage

In a joint statement, the Member of the Senedd and Member of Parliament for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Llinos Medi MP, said: “The news of a suspension in the determination process for the Alaw Môn solar farm on Ynys Môn is welcomed and is down to the hard work and the willingness of communities on Ynys Môn to engage with the planning process and raise their concerns.

“It was clear from the number of consultation responses alone – over 500 individual representations made to Welsh Government – that the concerns surrounding this project are significant, and that the proposed project is unacceptable.

“The developers must now come back to the table to provide more information.

“We encourage them to take stock of fundamental concerns, such as the negative impact on the agricultural and tourism sectors, the risks it poses to food security, and the lack of economic and employment opportunities locally.

“We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to the consultation process – your voices have been heard.

“This same level of engagement is required as we approach the deadline of the statutory pre-application consultation for the other, even larger, Maen Hir solar farm on the 15th of November.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said it would be inappropriate to make any further comment on a live planning application.

Enso Energy was contacted for comment.

