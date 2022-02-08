Locals raise fears new homes plan could harm Welsh language community in Pembrokeshire

Locals have raised fears that a plan for new homes in Pembrokeshire could harm a Welsh language community.

Wales and West Housing Association has applied to build 23 homes in Eglwyswrw, which is a rare example of a predominantly Welsh speaking village in the county.

Of the 165 residents in the village, around 60% are Welsh speaking, which makes it proportionately the highest Welsh speaking community in Pembrokeshire.

The community council has strongly objected to the move by the housing association, which would lead to an increase of 35% in its population.

The housing association would like to build four one-bed apartments, three one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom houses, six two-bedroom bungalows and four three-bedroom houses.

In a letter from the community council objecting to the development, it is claimed that there is no mention of the potential impact on the Welsh language or a language impact assessment, in the plan, which is required by the Local Development Plan policies.

‘Welsh cultural heritage is fragile’

The letter says: “Welsh cultural heritage is fragile to say the least and this could only harm its future if a large percentage of the proposed inhabitants are not Welsh speaking first language families.”

According to the community council objection, there is no proven need for this kind of housing in the area.

It also says that the development is not “proportionate in scale and nature to the settlement in which it is located”.

County councillor Cris Tomos has objected to the application for similar reasons, telling the Western Telegraph: “This proposal brings nothing to the village of Eglwyswrw, not even a play area for the children of the development or the village.”

