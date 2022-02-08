Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Locals raise fears new homes plan could harm Welsh language community in Pembrokeshire

08 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Pic by Cyngor Cymuned Eglwyswrw

Locals have raised fears that a plan for new homes in Pembrokeshire could harm a Welsh language community.

Wales and West Housing Association has applied to build 23 homes in Eglwyswrw, which is a rare example of a predominantly Welsh speaking village in the county.

Of the 165 residents in the village, around 60% are Welsh speaking, which makes it proportionately the highest Welsh speaking community in Pembrokeshire.

The community council has strongly objected to the move by the housing association, which would lead to an increase of 35% in its population.

The housing association would like to build four one-bed apartments, three one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom houses, six two-bedroom bungalows and four three-bedroom houses.

In a letter from the community council objecting to the development, it is claimed that there is no mention of the potential impact on the Welsh language or a language impact assessment, in the plan, which is required by the Local Development Plan policies.

‘Welsh cultural heritage is fragile’

The letter says: “Welsh cultural heritage is fragile to say the least and this could only harm its future if a large percentage of the proposed inhabitants are not Welsh speaking first language families.”

According to the community council objection, there is no proven need for this kind of housing in the area.

It also says that the development is not “proportionate in scale and nature to the settlement in which it is located”.

County councillor Cris Tomos has objected to the application for similar reasons, telling the Western Telegraph: “This proposal brings nothing to the village of Eglwyswrw, not even a play area for the children of the development or the village.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
4 hours ago

No more second homes in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

1
Reply
NOT Grayham Jones
NOT Grayham Jones
4 hours ago
Reply to  Grayham Jones

Its a housing association wanting to build them- how is that second homes. The councils need to make there minds up do they want houses for welsh people or just to complain there are none.

0
Reply
I.Humphrys
I.Humphrys
3 hours ago
Reply to  NOT Grayham Jones

No play areas for children should ring a bell.

1
Reply
David
David
3 hours ago
Reply to  NOT Grayham Jones

West of England housing association + Wales (afterthought).

0
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago
Reply to  NOT Grayham Jones

NGJ said – ” Its a housing association wanting to build them- how is that second homes.” Good question that. However if you looked beyond the camouflage of H.A you will find that down in Wild West Wales anything goes and H.A’s have been building houses for private buyers for a long time. WWHA acquired via the influence of the Bay regime a local H.A in Newcastle Emlyn a few years ago and are now expanding their activity just as others in North Sir Benfro have already been doing. These people are letting rip using public money for private gains.… Read more »

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.