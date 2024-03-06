Location plans released for Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod 2024

The countdown to the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod is on! With 150 days to go, the plans for Europe’s largest cultural festival have been released.

The National Eisteddfod is taking place between 3-10 August at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Plans

Significant work has already been undertaken around public transport, traffic management, event infrastructure, and accommodating Eisteddfod visitors and we can now reveal the site map which has been released today (6 March 2024).

Plans show the “footprint” of the Eisteddfod 2024 which includes:

Main Maes at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Council and privately owned land/facilities, such as the refurbished Muni, used for wider Eisteddfod events.

Welcome centre and ticket office at Pontypridd Library.

Accessible parking at the whole of St Catherine’s Car Park.

Maes Pebyll (camping) at private land between Pontypridd and Glyncoch

Pontypridd High School grounds used for the contemporary Maes B festival.

Hawthorn School grounds and University of South Wales, Treforest, for Park and Ride facilities, as well as the existing Abercynon Park and Ride site.

Building the National Eisteddfod is a huge undertaking, and there will be a need to restrict certain sections of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park and specific locations in Pontypridd from the beginning of July. This is to ensure residents’ safety as well as being able to deliver the National Eisteddfod.

Residents have been assured that this will be done in a phased approach, meaning areas will be restricted for the shortest time possible and only when absolutely necessary.

The aim is to keep as much of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park and Ponty Lido open for as long as possible before the National Eisteddfod begins, with a date of 30 July for the Park, Lido Play and Lido Ponty to fully close to visitors, ready for the event to begin three days later on 3 August.

From 31 July, significant movement of vehicles, infrastructure and equipment in the park would put park users at risk of injury.

Transport

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is working with Transport for Wales to develop a detailed transport plan that supports not only visitors to and from the Eisteddfod, but also residents who commute and travel in the area. In addition to the enhanced train services there will be a network of park and ride facilities near Pontypridd.

Pontypridd has good public transport links that will be further enhanced by the South Wales Metro, which should be the first choice for people travelling to the National Eisteddfod.

“A huge deal”

Cllr Rhys Lewis, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Youth Participation and the Welsh Language, said: “It’s 150 days until we host the National Eisteddfod, Europe’s largest cultural festival! It’s a huge deal and we cannot wait to welcome some 100,000 visitors to Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“The Eisteddfod is an inclusive event for everyone, and we are encouraging those who have never been to an Eisteddfod before to take part in what is planned to be an incredible week!

“This is an opportunity to enjoy our Welsh culture and Cymraeg, and showcase what’s on offer here. We want to put on a National Eisteddfod to remember, and I know residents and visitors alike are looking forward to the event.

“The Eisteddfod and visitor numbers will provide a great opportunity for those who speak, learn or want to use Cymraeg more. We are working to ensure a lasting legacy for the promotion of Cymraeg in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“The event will also give a huge boost to local businesses and attractions to town centres across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“We do not underestimate the work and planning needed to host such a massive event and the Eisteddfod and Council have been working for many months to ensure plans are in place and disruption is kept to a minimum.

“Over the coming months, more detailed information around traffic management and site closures around Pontypridd will be provided to residents, but the Council and Eisteddfod are doing all we can to make sure the event runs smoothly and encourage residents to take part in this special experience.

“We urge everyone who is attending the Eisteddfod or is interested in the event to follow us on our social media for the latest updates and information.”

“Challenges”

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the National Eisteddfod, said: “With 150 days to go, it’s great to announce additional details of this year’s Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf. We’re grateful to the Council for all their help and support over the past few months.

“Hosting the Eisteddfod in an urban area brings its own challenges, and the relationship with the Council and a wide range of local partners has been vital to bring everything together.

“Our caravan pitches and stalls went on sale at the end of last week, and our volunteering opportunities are now available online, and it’s been great to see so many local companies and individuals keen to get involved in all aspects of our work over the past few months.

“We’ve been discussing the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod with the Council since 2017, so to reach 150 days to go is exciting. We’re currently finalising the plan for the festival site, and look forward to sharing more information with everyone over the coming months, as we prepare to welcome everyone to the area during the first week of August.”

