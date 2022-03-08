London-based software firm launches Welsh language service

A London-based software firm has launched a Welsh language service.

Tech start-up, eola, offers a booking and management system for experience providers, such as holiday firms, across the UK as well as abroad.

Its system, which has initially been offered in English, now has a new customer-facing suite of booking tools which are fully available in Welsh.

The company says its aim is to provide equal status for the Welsh language on the platform by incorporating more Welsh capabilities, in line with Welsh Legislation, in order to make it easier for organisations to comply with the government’s Welsh language standards.

This feature was added to ensure that our many Welsh partner organisations and businesses could provide equal communications for customers while booking extraordinary experiences.

Going forward, the firm has pledged to continue adding more languages, so even more people can take part in the activities it offers across the world.

Callum Hemsley, CEO and Co-Founder of eola, said “We are truly thrilled to be able to offer our platform in Welsh for customers to use. We have many Welsh businesses we work with and are always amazed by the wealth of activities and incredible experiences Wales has to offer.

“Having booking tools in the nation’s own language is something we are incredibly proud of. This is a crucial step to ensuring customers everywhere can book without facing language barriers.”

