Londoner – who now lives in Cardiff – wins Welsh Learner of the Year competition

Joe Healy was named Welsh Learner of the Year at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron this afternoon.

He was honoured in a special ceremony on the Pavilion stage, following a hard fought competition.

Eighteen applicants were interviewed for the award this year, with learners from Wales and beyond nominated, and the adjudicators were Cyril Jones, Elwyn Hughes and Geraint Lloyd.

Joe received a trophy and £300 donated by The Masonic Province of West Wales for winning and will also be invited to join the Gorsedd.

The judges said the standard was very high again this year and agreed it would have been easy to choose eight finalists, but had to whittle it down to the final four.

Wimbledon

Originally from Wimbledon, Joe Healy came to Cardiff to study at university and decided to stay in the city.

He started learning Welsh in 2018, and today speaks with complete confidence, using it socially and at work.

He’s also actively supported his colleagues in learning Welsh.

Joe is passionate about the Welsh language and Wales and says he wants to see it thrive in the future.

He is also interested in politics.

He continues to live in Cardiff and uses Welsh daily in all areas of his life.

The other three finalists, Stephen Bale from Magor, Monmouthshire, Ben Ó Ceallaigh from Aberystwyth and Sophie Tuckwood from Haverfordwest received trophies and £100 each, also donated by The Masonic Province of West Wales.

The finalists also received a year’s subscription to the magazine, Golwg, and gifts from Merched y Wawr.

