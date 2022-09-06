Lord Frost who said Wales and Scotland not nations to be left out of Truss cabinet after insisting on top job
A peer who said that Wales and Scotland were not nations is set to be left out of Liz Truss’ cabinet after insisting on a higher profile role than she was willing to give him.
Lord Frost made headlines last month when he said that the UK should become a “unitary state” with devolution “evolved back”, and independence should be made “impossible”.
However, the former Brexit negotiator now seems to have negotiated his way out of contention for a cabinet post, after formerly being tipped to lead the Cabinet Office, which is responsible for political and constitutional reform.
Instead, he was offered the job of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster formerly occupied by Michael Gove, which he rejected.
According to the Daily Telegraph, he was also offered the role of Leader of the House of Lords but declined it as he felt that he had not been a peer for long enough.
He resigned from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet in December last year after criticising the Prime Minister’s stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite he himself having negotiated it.
He is quoted as saying that he had “no hard feelings” over having been left out of contention in Liz Truss’ cabinet.
‘Endangered’
Lord Frost had raised eyebrows earlier this month when, writing in the Telegraph, he said that the devolved governments were “subordinate” to Westminster and that the UK Government needed to change how it discussed them.
He that a referendum on independence should “simply be impossible”, with a bar of 75 per cent of seats in the devolved parliament being in favour of independence, over an entire decade.
He also said that letting part of the UK go would be a “massive national humiliation” and “morally wrong”.
Senior Scottish Tories had already expressed reservations that a powerful role in the cabinet for Lord Frost could undermine the Union, as the Cabinet Office is currently responsible for political and constitutional reform.
One leading Scottish Tory told the Times newspaper that Lord Frosts’ more “macho unionism” could “drive voters into the hands of the nationalists at a moment when they are becalmed”.
“The whole Union strategy — and it has boxed in the SNP — has been to stop the soft centre drifting towards independence. This sort of rhetoric endangers that,” they said.
Such a loss…..
To the independence movements…
What a wally…
Lord t**t
Beth am ei wahodd i ymuno âr Orsedd : Drhewi Ffiaidd.
Yesterday I was celebrating cautiously at the news Patel and Dorries were gone because I thought Frosty was coming – BUT NOW HE’S NOT! HOORAH! However, cautious celebration continues because a cabinet is going to be announced today and there is no shortage of bigoted halfwits at the new illegitimate Prime Ministers’ disposal.
This is pure throwing excrement at a wall to see what sticks.
Seeing tinpot Truss offered Lord Frost a position in her cabinet, and seeing he knew beforehand what it entailed, his refusal because he wanted a more higher profile job doesn’t wash with me.
This decision is either another damage limitation U-turn by dithering Truss due to his comments made towards Wales & Scotland or a change in strategy so Frost can work covertly like Dominic Cummings did from the shadows to implement project dissolve devolution.
I presume all these rumours of what jobs he was offered and turned down are just rumour.
Perhaps Liz Truss has figured out that appointing a major Cabinet Post from the Lords shows desperation, indicating they are scraping the barrel to find suitable loyal candidates?
… a dirfawr oedd ei gwymp!
Ahh well at least he’ll keep this job as a clown.
In my mind Frosty is saying what top tories think THAT WALES AND SCOTLAND ARE NOT COUNTRIES people like him and believe me there are many over the border and even Welsh Tories who think England is Britain and Britain is England arrogant ignorant people are the likes of them