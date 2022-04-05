Love Island star reacts to criticism after buying four Pembrokeshire holiday homes, says he will ‘invite a local’ to rent one

A Love Island star has reacted to criticism after buying four holiday homes in Pembrokeshire, saying that he will now “invite a local” to rent one of the properties.

Dr Alex George’s decision to allow a Ukrainian family to live in one of the houses was praised by many but he was also criticised for contributing to driving up house prices for people in the area.

He responded to say that the four cottages were on a single property and criticised abuse that he had received on the platform.

One Instagram user had said that they were “surprised” that he had posted his purchase on Instagram, calling it “tone deaf”.

“No wonder we have a housing shortage with a lot of local people being priced out of areas which are touristy,” they said. “Four cottages, as holiday lets?

“Great that you’re letting a Ukrainian family have one but that’s four properties you’ll have that a local can’t buy and they’ll probably sit empty for a good few months of the year.”

Another said: “A lovely thing to offer one to refugees but I’m disappointed to see this.

“The last thing Wales needs is more holiday homes when young people are increasingly being priced out of the communities they grew up in.”

Twitter influencer Owen Williams said that he was “taking homes away from local families” and in the process “driving up prices, becoming a net contributor to the destruction of Pembrokeshire’s historic communities, and further impacting the Welsh language”.

‘Invite a local’

Dr Alex George later posted an Instagram story to clear up the “confusion”.

“These ‘cottages’ are a singular converted farm out-house,” he said. “These are on the land/property of another residential house.

“I am not going to discuss all the details of this because of the obvious (it’s social media). There is a good reason why we have opted for most to be for holiday stars and one of which can be for a refugee family and yes, afterwards a local if the family decide to leave.

“I appreciate those who have tried to respectfully share concerns about housing the area. Sadly I have received a number of threats of violence which is never acceptable. Let alone abuse.

“You can take my word for it or not, these cottages would not be possible for residential purchase. If (I will not be pushing anyone out the door) and when the refugees wanted to leave, I will invite a local to rent the suitable flat.

“I would happily meet with local leaders to discuss housing in Pembrokeshire and see how I can support. I am an avid campaigner and activist myself but being respectful and reasonable should always be a baseline for discussion.”

