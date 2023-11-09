Loving dog awaiting forever home in time for Christmas

RSPCA Cymru has launched a rehoming appeal for a seven-year-old lurcher who has been waiting more than 800 days to find a new home.

Llys Nini Animal Centre had hoped Pepper had found her perfect match just over a year ago, but sadly it didn’t work out.

As Christmas draws near, the branch is issuing a special appeal to find her the perfect owner in time for the festive season.

Loving dog

Pepper is described as a friendly and loving dog who is full of character. At her previous home she had been left tied up outside – while another loose dog was constantly pestering her.

Staff at the Penllergaer centre think this has led to her not being keen on other dogs.

Deputy centre manager Julie Fadden said: “Pepper is such a joy to be around – she really is a people pooch.

“Sadly she has been in care with us since August in 2021 – and although we thought we had a forever home for her a while back – unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“Since then we’ve sadly not found her a home to call her own. She is now looking at being with us for more than 800 days and we’ve got to know her so well.”

Ms Fadden added: “She’s now seven years old and we are really hoping we can find her a home in time for Christmas. It would be the perfect gift for her and for us all at the centre!”

Curling up

Pepper is a very loving dog and enjoys the comfort of the indoors and loves curling up in a cwtchy blanket.

“We’re looking for a quiet adult home for her in a quiet location with no other dogs or cats,” added Ms Fadden.

“Pepper can be quite reactive around other dogs – but she has shown that with the right training she is able to walk with one or two dogs if they are introduced slowly.

“Any potential adoptee would ideally enjoy training and be willing to continue further work in this area.”

Pepper loves being taken for a walk and her favourite thing to do is snuggle up in her bed next to a warm radiator in the office.

“She loves nothing better than to have a good run around outside and then have a nice long rest in the office,” said Ms Fadden.

“She can make a snapping noise – which is thought to be through stress and anxiety – but she is as friendly as can be and is really good with basic commands. She really is good with people and is so gentle.”

If you are interested in offering Pepper a home please contact the RSPCA Llys Nini Branch.

Adopters will also need to have a securely fenced garden where Pepper can be allowed to run off lead.

Pepper’s appeal for a home comes as the RSPCA launches its 2023 Christmas new Christmas advert.

The advert explores the unique role pets play in people’s lives – from helping people combat loneliness and grief, to offering companionship to young children, to pets being the loving face that welcomes owners at the door when they return home.

However, it also explores the darker side of animal ownership – showing a recreation of the sort of abandonment call dealt with all too often by RSPCA officers.

