Low income families offered free tickets to National Eisteddfod  

Low-income families living in Gwynedd will be able to claim free tickets to this year’s National Eisteddfod, thanks to £150,000 of support from the Welsh Government.

The offer forms part of a wider package of measures by Cyngor Gwynedd to remove barriers preventing local people from attending the Eisteddfod and to ensure that the festival is engaging with the wider community and is accessible to all.

Eligible low-income families will be able to reserve a “single use” ticket that can be used for a day of their choosing and food vouchers to the value of £10 per person to spend on the Eisteddfod Maes.

The window for eligible people to apply for tickets closes at 12pm (noon) on Thursday, August 3, with the event getting underway in Boduan next Saturday.

All successful applicants will receive a confirmation message directly from the Council.

Tickets will be available for those living in Gwynedd and who receive any one of the following:

Employment and Support Allowance (income based)

Income Support

Job Seekers Allowance (income based)

Child Tax Credit (with annual taxable income not exceeding £16,190).

Pension Credit (Guarantee)

Help under Immigration and Asylum Seekers Act 1999

Universal Credit provided your household has an annualised net earned income of no more than £7,400.

Individuals who receive a Council Tax reduction (based on income ONLY)

In addition, arrangements are being made by the Council to offer free tickets to other specific groups of people within the county, including foster families, young people who have left care, asylum seekers and refugees.

The Council’s Youth Service is also organising trips to the Eisteddfod for its members.

Vibrant

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader of the Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “The National Eisteddfod is one of the highlights of the Welsh cultural and social calendar and it is a privilege to welcome people from across the country and beyond here to Gwynedd.

“But it’s so important that we give local people who may not otherwise be able to attend the opportunity to come and enjoy all that the festival has to offer.

“I am delighted that we have been able to work with the Eisteddfod and the Welsh Government to extend this welcome to a range of different people to experience traditional and contemporary Welsh culture in a vibrant and warm atmosphere.

“I would encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this worthwhile offer.”

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd and Cabinet Member who is leading the Council’s cross-departmental programme to tackle poverty, added:

“The past year has not been easy for those facing hardship caused by the significant increase in the cost of living. I know there will be many parents who would love to take their children to the Eisteddfod but are struggling to afford it right now.

“Having the National Eisteddfod – and all its language, culture and social opportunities – on our doorstep doesn’t happen often. So, it’s great to be able to offer children and young people the opportunity to experience this unique, fun and Welsh event free of charge. The food vouchers will also help the families who need it most.

“I’m confident that this opportunity will give those who wouldn’t otherwise consider visiting the Eisteddfod a taste for the event and help create the next generation of Eisteddfod-goers.”

To see if you’re eligible for free admission to the National Eisteddfod, and to book your ticket(s), go the Cyngor Gwynedd website.

