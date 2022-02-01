Loyalty to Johnson pays off for Welsh Tory leader as he overtakes Scottish counterpart in members’ poll

Loyalty to Boris Johnson has paid off for Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies as he has overtaken his Scottish counterpart Douglas Ross in a poll of party members.

The monthly online poll of members by ConservativeHome showed that Douglas Ross’ popularity among members had plunged from +29.9% to only 6% after he called on the Prime Minister to step down.

Andrew RT Davies, who has so far stuck by Boris Johnson, has seen his own popularity rise from 21.6% to 23.3% in the latest ranking.

The Welsh Conservative leader had previously said that it is “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.

However, he added that “Boris Johnson, like any other leader, has to look himself in the mirror and say ‘can I maintain that confidence to carry on as leader?’

“At the moment, he certainly enjoys the confidence that I can give him from my position as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament.

“But I am waiting now to see what the review has to say, and I should hope that many other people wait for that review to report and ultimately come up with a conclusion.”

Despite his latest troubles, Borid Johnson’s own rating in the ConservativeHome poll has also improved from -33.8% to -17.3% as members rallied around his flag.

“Last month, his rating was a record low for him,” ConservativeHome editor Paul Goodman said. “This month, it is heading in the right direction.”

“Another interesting Johnson indicator is the fall in support for his most vocal critic in this table – Douglas Ross. Last month, the latter was on 30 points. This month, he is in the black by a slender margin of six.

“The Prime Minister has his supporters as well as his critics. And they have marked the Scottish Tory leader down.”

