Loyalty to Johnson pays off for Welsh Tory leader as he overtakes Scottish counterpart in members’ poll
Loyalty to Boris Johnson has paid off for Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies as he has overtaken his Scottish counterpart Douglas Ross in a poll of party members.
The monthly online poll of members by ConservativeHome showed that Douglas Ross’ popularity among members had plunged from +29.9% to only 6% after he called on the Prime Minister to step down.
Andrew RT Davies, who has so far stuck by Boris Johnson, has seen his own popularity rise from 21.6% to 23.3% in the latest ranking.
The Welsh Conservative leader had previously said that it is “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.
However, he added that “Boris Johnson, like any other leader, has to look himself in the mirror and say ‘can I maintain that confidence to carry on as leader?’
“At the moment, he certainly enjoys the confidence that I can give him from my position as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament.
“But I am waiting now to see what the review has to say, and I should hope that many other people wait for that review to report and ultimately come up with a conclusion.”
Despite his latest troubles, Borid Johnson’s own rating in the ConservativeHome poll has also improved from -33.8% to -17.3% as members rallied around his flag.
“Last month, his rating was a record low for him,” ConservativeHome editor Paul Goodman said. “This month, it is heading in the right direction.”
“Another interesting Johnson indicator is the fall in support for his most vocal critic in this table – Douglas Ross. Last month, the latter was on 30 points. This month, he is in the black by a slender margin of six.
“The Prime Minister has his supporters as well as his critics. And they have marked the Scottish Tory leader down.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Anyone excusing Horrid Johnson is an accessory to his behaviour. They’ll be queuing up to squeal “not me guv” soon enough.
Borid Johnson sounds like Hagrid’s half brother. (With apologies to Hagrid)
Yeah, but you see, the thing is..uhrm. the Tories aren’t very popular with a very tired and frightened electorate and being loyal to Boris (its not even his real name) Johnson will be a very toxic brand indeed…being loyal to Johnson and therefore the party he is the leader of is to tell people you are loyal to a man and organisation that has reneged on its promises to everyone in the “UK” but most of all the people in Cymru, not least of all a ONE BILLION POUND loss we are facing in Cymru thanks to a promise broken… Read more »
Yes, and this must be printed on all our leaflets? Would suggest cross-Party leaflets clearly explaining this to the electorate. This in the case, as Peter Cuthbert pointed out, of selective constituencies where the Tories look strong in a multi Party contest, but in a dodgy position facing a single candidate with our shared values.
Welsh conservatives, Welsh Labour, they only exist as branches of the UK conservative and UK Labour parties. They don’t exist as separate entities.
They are both pro-unionists and as such will never get my vote.
P.S. the tories would never get my vote anyway.
Yes…. The jury is still out on Labour’s new found patriotism. I’ll be very surprised if they don’t bottle it for the sake of a seat with the Kinnock tribe in their faux ermine. First step would be an autonomous Welsh Labour party but I doubt if they’ll drum up the b*lls even for so little a step as that.
Well on his way to a 2nd gong then. Perhaps a knighthood this time?
Arise Sir….. Um….er…… Who are you again? Somebody ask Rees Smug quick!
Ol’ brown nose is back!
What a shame he loves his own sorry backside more than than the country he purports to represent.
Clear evidence that welsh tory voters are as stupid and gullible as I always thought.
I thought an MPs first loyalty was to his Constituents! Silly me! I did not realise licking Boris’s boots was a requirement for the job.
You’re too polite Valerie. I think Davies is licking three feet higher than his boots.
So Quisling has gained a few Brownie points then?
The only poll that matters is the next election
Tory lickspittle
Let me get this straight. Blue nosing Andrew RT Davies is more popular than Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross according to a ConstipatedHome poll. How is this relevant to Wales? Most are not even Welsh or eligible to vote in Wales.
They forget. Old farmer Giles failed, again, to become First Minister, even with the Brexit bounce. It shows you how the depths of depravity the Tories have reached to think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a viable prospect lol. 🤣